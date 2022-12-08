Forensic Technology Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Violent Crime Rates Globally Fueling Demand

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forensic Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (PCR, Capillary Electrophoresis), by Services (DNA profiling, Chemical Analysis) by Application, by Location, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global forensic technology market size is expected to reach USD 10.64 billion by 2030. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2030. Novel innovations in Research & Development (R&D) of criminal sciences have introduced progressive techniques which have increased the efficiency of forensic analysis.



Several government initiatives undertaken to attain sustained development in research related to criminal science are broadening the market space. For instance, in March 2022 The Forensic Technology Center of Excellence undertook an initiative and assisted the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) to conduct NIJ forensic science research and development (R&D) symposium. This R&D symposium aims to discuss, discover, and share new approaches and applications in increasing the impact of forensic sciences.



Furthermore, the surge in the number of rapes, murders, robberies, and homicides is the major factor boosting the necessity for criminological studies. For instance, in 2021, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 31,677 rape cases were reported across India with an average of 86 cases daily and ranked as the fourth most common crime against women. Thus, growing incidences of crime cases led to a pile up in the number of unsolved cases and requires the implementation of novel forensic technologies to resolve the pending cases.



Technological developments in forensic laboratories and infrastructure are widening the growth prospects of the market. Recent advancements, such as automated extraction methodologies, predictive dual quantitation assay, next-generation STR multiplexes, and mini-STR kits further enhance the analysis of degraded and compromised samples thereby improving forensic capabilities. For instance, in August 2021, the Karnataka government announced the plan to upgrade forensic labs to strengthen investigations to pin down criminals. Such upgrades led to the enhancement of existing technologies, and the decreased time and expenditures involved in resolving the case, thereby creating lucrative growth prospects.



However, stringent regulatory constraints are expected to limit the growth of the forensic technology industry in emerging countries. Federal agencies are bound to adhere to Quality Assurance Standards (QAS), including testing standards for the proficiency of forensic laboratories and analysts, involved in conducting DNA analyses. In addition, the lack of skilled professionals and the high cost of advanced forensic techniques are some of the factors restraining the growth of the global market to some extent.



Forensic Technology Market Report Highlights

By type, the capillary electrophoresis segment held the dominant share in 2021. This technique is broadly used owing to its micro sampling capabilities, ease of sample preparation, and simple detection methods

By services, the chemical analysis segment dominated in 2021. The wide range of applications of chemical analysis in fingerprinting, bloodstain pattern analysis, alcohol testing, serology, fire debris analysis, analysis of trace evidence, and toxicology studies among others are expected to boost the segment's growth

By application, the judicial/law enforcement segment held a large share in 2021, due to the constant efforts by government authorities globally to generate DNA databases are the key growth contributing factor

By location, laboratory forensics technology accounted for the largest share in 2021. This can be attributed to the presence of testing instruments, that are massive in nature and designed for the analysis of a huge volume of samples

North America dominated the global market in 2021, due to the growing incidence of criminal cases and results in the increase in crime scene analyses in the region

The Asia Pacific is projected to grow considerably in the future owing to the rising awareness regarding various analytical technologies and rising investments in the region for criminal identification

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Technological Upgrades In Forensic Laboratories And Infrastructure

Increasing Violent Crime Rates Globally

Increase In Number Of Government Initiatives And Funding Opportunities For Dna Research And Forensics

Market Restraints

Stringent Regulatory Constraints

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Market Definitions



Chapter 3 Executive Summary



Chapter 4 Global Forensic Technology Market Variables, Trends, & Scope



Chapter 5 Forensic Technology Market - Segment Analysis, by Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Forensic Technology Market - Segment Analysis, by Services, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Forensic Technology Market - Segment Analysis, by Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Forensic Technology Market - Segment Analysis, by Location, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 9 Forensic Technology Market - Segment Analysis, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Agilent Technologies

Ge Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Nms Labs

Eurofins Medigenomix GmbH

Lgc Forensics

Forensic Pathways

Spex Forensics

Forensic Fluids Laboratories

Pyramidal Technologies Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x6g37q

Attachment