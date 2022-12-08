Patient Recruitment Services and Patient Retention Services Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Clinical Development Activity in Emerging Economies Drives Growth

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Recruitment Services and Patient Retention Services Market by Patient Recruitment Step, Trial Phase Therapeutic Area and Key Geographies, Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Clinical trials form an integral part of the overall drug development process, enabling the necessary evaluation of the safety and efficacy of a drug candidate. As these trials are prone to delays, and can even fail altogether, they impose an immense financial pressure on sponsors. Studies suggest that around 40% of the total investment made for the development of a drug candidate is dedicated to clinical trials. However, the conduct of such trials is often fraught with challenges, including scientific and operational complexity, concerns associated with recruitment and retention of suitable patients, issues related to data handling and increasingly stringent regulatory guidelines.

Q1. What is the current market landscape of the patient recruitment and patient retention services market?

Amongst several known challenges, patient recruitment is considered to be one of the rate limiting steps when it comes to getting drugs to the market. Presently, more than 155 companies have the required capabilities to offer patient recruitment services and patient retention services across different geographical locations. Such service providers employ a variety of outreach methods and, over time, have attained a vital role in the successful conduct of clinical research. Further, several contract service providers are entering into strategic alliances in order to enhance their respective capabilities and offer an expanded portfolio of services to their clients.

Q2. How has outsourcing evolved in the patient recruitment and patient retention domain?

Several small and mid-sized players do not have dedicated patient enrolment teams and lack the necessary capabilities / expertise to successfully recruit desired number of patients in clinical trials. In some cases, the clinical studies are too large or geographically broad to be managed by internal staff. Further, the stringent ethical and regulatory guidelines associated with patient enrollment in trials impose a significant burden on drug developers.

As a result, outsourcing has become a popular operating model with regards to patient recruitment and patient retention; several specialty service providers, with expertise and experience in this domain, are driving the growth of this upcoming segment of the healthcare market.

Q3. What are the recent developments and expected trends in the patient recruitment and patient retention domain?

Over the past decade, the patient recruitment and patient retention industry has witnessed tremendous increase in the use of social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Twitter, and mobile applications for engaging and recruiting patients in clinical studies; these approaches are cost-effective and can be used to connect with diverse and hard-to-reach patient populations. In pursuit of capability and competence improvements, several service providers have also begun adopting and implementing modern technical strategies, such as Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and Real-World Evidence (RWE) for patient enrolment; these novel methods tend to be more efficient and yield a narrow pool of potentially eligible participants for targeted mailings.

Q4. What are the key challenges faced by patient recruitment and patient retention service providers?

The primary challenge faced by patient recruitment and patient retention service providers is the lack of awareness amongst individuals regarding the clinical studies and the benefits offered to study participants. Further, pharmaceutical companies do not allocate adequate budget for carrying out the patient enrolment process. Specifically for clinical trials evaluating orphan drugs and personalized therapies, finding the specialized pool of eligible patients is a burdensome and costly task.

Q5. What are the key value drivers in the patient recruitment and patient retention service market?

Owing to rise in the number of clinical trials that seek to enroll millions of patients, and complexities associated with patient accrual, drug developers are likely to outsource the patient recruitment and patient retention process to service providers. Moreover, we believe that increase in clinical development activity in emerging markets, availability of one-stop patient recruitment service providers, and stringent regulations related to patient enrollment are likely to provide further impetus to the patient recruitment services market.

Q6. What is the current market scenario and likely growth associated with patient recruitment services domain?

The patient recruitment services market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the coming years. Owing to the need for large and diverse patient populations, phase III trials are anticipated to be responsible for the maximum share of revenues within this domain. Currently, in terms of therapeutic area, the market is captured by patient recruitment projects for trials evaluating drugs intended for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. PATIENT OUTREACH METHODS

5. MARKET LANDSCAPE

6. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

7. COMPANY PROFILES: PATIENT RECRUITMENT AND RETENTION SERVICES PROVIDERS IN NORTH AMERICA

8. COMPANY PROFILES: PATIENT RECRUITMENT AND RETENTION SERVICES PROVIDERS IN EUROPE

9. COMPANY PROFILES: PATIENT RECRUITMENT AND RETENTION SERVICES PROVIDERS IN ASIA-PACIFIC AND REST OF THE WORLD

10. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

11. RECENT TRENDS IN PATIENT RECRUITMENT AND RETENTION

12. FUTURE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES IN PATIENT RECRUITMENT

13. CASE STUDY: REGULATORY LANDSCAPE OF PATIENT RECRUITMENT

14. PATIENT RECRUITMENT IN TRIALS FOCUSED ON PERSONALIZED MEDICINES AND RARE DISEASES

15. ANALYSIS OF DEMAND FOR CLINICAL TRIAL PARTICIPANTS

16. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

17. IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON PATIENT RECRUITMENT SERVICES MARKET

18. CONCLUDING REMARKS

19. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

20. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

21. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

Companies Mentioned





23andMe

3H Medi Solution

83bar

Academic Network (A Stericycle company)

Accelerated Enrollment Solutions (AES)

Accellacare (An ICON company)

Access Clinical Research

Accurate Clinical Research

Acurian

Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute

AdhereTech

AutoCruitment

Avacare (An IQVIA company)

AXELLE Group

Axiom Accelerated Patient Recruitment

BBK Worldwide (Acquired by Publicis Health)

BEKHealth

BIApharm

bioaccess

Bio-Optronics

Biorasi

BioScript

Blueprint Clinical

BlueTheory Clinical Trials

BMC Group

Boehringer Ingelheim

Box

Bridge Clinical Research

Bright Pharmaceutical Services

Buzzreach

Capsule Communications

Carebox Healthcare Solutions

Carenity (A subsidiary of EvidentIQ Group)

CaringKind

Castor

CCBR-SYNARC

CCT Research

Chase Medical Research

Cinven

Circuit Clinical

Citruslabs

Clara Health (Acquired by M&B Sciences)

Clariness

ClinEdge

Clinerion

Clinical Accelerator

Clinical Ambassador

Clinical List America

Clinical Site Services (CSSi)

Clinical Trial Marketing Communications (CTMC)

Clinical Trial Media (CTM)

Clinical Trial Networking (CT-N)

ClinicalConnection

Clinically Media

ClinIntel

CliniSpan Health

ClinOpsHub

Clinrol

Clinspire Research

Clintec (An IQVIA company)

Clintract

Clinverse

ClinWin Research Services

Cloudbyz

CMX Research

Compass Research

Continuum Clinical

Credent Partners

CROee

Cromos Pharma

CTC North

CUBRC

Current Medical Information Center (CMIC)

Cytespace

DAC Patient Recruitment Services

Datavant

DAVA Oncology

EVERSANA

EvidentIQ

Evolution Research Group (ERG)

Evrima Technologies

FDAMap

Fidelis Research

Flatiron Health

FOMAT Medical Research

Fortress Medical Systems

Foundation Medicine

Friends of Cancer Research

Gaea

Galen Patient Recruitment

GCP Clinical Studies

Genentech

Global Clinical Trials

Global Perspectives

Greater Gift

GuideStar Research

iClusion

Ignite Data

Illingworth Research Group

IMS Health

Innovaderm

Innovative Trials

Inspire

Institute of Clinical Research India (ICRI)

Integrated Clinical Trial Services (ICTS)

International Research Network (IRN)

Invicro

Invitae

iPatientAxis

IQVIA

IRM

IVR Clinical Concepts (IVRCC)

IZ Medical

J Trotter Research & Consulting (JTRC)

Jack Nathan Health

JLL Partners

Juno Research

kfgn

KGK Science

More

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/stca04