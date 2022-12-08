RJD Green, Inc. (RJDG) Timely Files Annual Report on OTC Markets; Shows Pretax Income from Operations Of $5,335,137 as of August 31, 2022

Tulsa, OK, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG), a publicly traded company that operates as a holding company focusing on acquiring and managing assets, and actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, announced that it has timely filed its Annual Report for the Year Ended, August 31, 2022.



Ron Brewer, CEO of RJD Green, said: "Our filing shows that as of August 31, 2022, we generated substantial revenues… $5,335,137 and Net Operating Profit of $388,796 with cash and cash equivalents of $511,395 as of August 31, 2022. EBITDA earnings were 16.2%.

“We are focused on finding ways to monetize our assets and increase shareholder value fully. With acquisition efforts currently in progress, we look forward to seeing what our following year’s financial report will reflect.”

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year August 31, 2022

The Company had Revenue of $5,335,137 and a Net Operating Profit of $388,796 with cash and cash equivalents of $511,395 as of August 31, 2022.

The Company has monthly recurring revenues of $444,947 with $4,03,136 in assets, liabilities of $1,526,296 as of August 31, 2022.

Financial Notes

2022 Revenues increased annually over 2021 by 17.2%

Net Operating Profits were 7.3% while incurring a $135,211 onetime inventory write down expense in 2022

Backlog for revenues is greater than $1,340,000 as of August 31, 2022

Revenue prior to additional business opportunities is forecast at 11.3% increase in 2023 pending continuing normalization of the national economy

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IoSoft Inc., a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is focused in specialty construction and industrial services. The initial operations, Silex Interiors, fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex manufactures and installs granite and other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and DIY customer.

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events of future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluation such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.



