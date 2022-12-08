Magnet Co Web Agency Named Top Global Service Provider of 2022 by Clutch

CINCINNATI, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnet Co, a Cincinnati-based web agency that specializes in digital strategy, SEO, UI/UX design and software development, announced today that it has been recognized by Clutch as one of the Top 1,000 Global Service Providers in 2022. The list represents only the top 1% of companies on the platform across the world.

"It's gratifying as a small, fully-remote agency to be recognized alongside some of the biggest names in our industry, especially on a global scale," said Sarah Littlefield, owner and Strategic Director at Magnet Co. "We are passionate about the web and believe in the possibilities it creates - we want to keep learning, growing, and pushing boundaries while making impressive things alongside awesome people."

Magnet was selected as a Top 1,000 Global Service Provider in 2022 by Clutch, based on the following criteria:

Selection of clientele and portfolio of work.

Robust company profile with competitive specializations and considerable experience.

Strong brand awareness and industry recognition.

Number, quality, and recency of verified Clutch reviews.

About Magnet

We are an independent web agency based in Cincinnati, Ohio, with a human-focused approach to website design and development. Our core services are extremely focused on the things we do best: helping businesses succeed through masterful strategy, data-backed UI/UX design, cutting-edge technology, powerful software, and lasting support. More about the company can be found by visiting https://magnet.co and inquiries can be sent to hello@magnet.co.

About Clutch

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past five consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2022.

Contact Information:

Sarah Littlefield

Strategic Director

sarah@magnet.co



Related Images











Image 1: Magnet Co website graphic









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment