AS Tallinna Sadam financial calendar 2023

In 2023, Tallinna Sadam plans to disclose the results according to the following schedule:

Week 1 2022 Q4 and 12-months operating volumes 28.02.2023 2022 12-months unaudited interim report 04.04.2023 Audited annual report of 2022 and dividend proposal Week 14 2023 Q1 operating volumes 25.04.2023 Annual General Meeting of shareholders 10.05.2023 2023 unaudited 3-months interim report Week 27 2023 Q2 operating volumes 10.08.2023 2023 unaudited 6-months interim report Week 41 2023 Q3 operating volumes 10.11.2023 2023 unaudited 9-months interim report

The financial statements and operating volumes will be published on the above dates at 8.00 AM local Eastern European time (EET).



Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. According to unaudited financial results, the group’s sales in 2021 totalled EUR 110 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 54 million and profit EUR 26 million.

