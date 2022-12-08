New York, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aerospace Coatings Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06371410/?utm_source=GNW

The global aerospace coatings market is expected to grow from $ 2.14 billion in 2021 to $ 2.34 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The aerospace coatings market is expected to grow to $ 2.95 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6%.



The aerospace coatings market consists of sales of aerospace coatings by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are applied to jets, planes, helicopters, and other aircraft to preserve their beauty and guard against corrosion.Aerospace coatings provide a high level of resistance against high-temperature ranges, extreme UV exposure, air drag erosion, humidity corrosion, and the effect of high-velocity dust particles.



It also helps to resist cracking due to variable air pressures.



The main types of aerospace coatings are top-coat, primer, and others.The top-coat is used as a seal, primary obstacles in the surroundings, protection from the climate, moisture, and chemicals, durability, and exterior resistance to abrasion.



A top-coat is a transparent or translucent paint coat put over the underlying substrate.The topcoat in a paint system forms a resinous seal over the intermediate layers and primer.



The different resins include epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, and others that use various technologies such as solvent-based coatings, water-based coatings, powder coatings, and others. The several applications include exterior and interior that are employed by several users, such as commercial aviation, military aviation, general aviation, and others.



North America was the largest region in the aerospace coatings market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the aerospace coatings market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing demand for commercial aircraft is expected to propel the growth of the aerospace coatings market going forward.Commercial aircraft are a type of aircraft that is used to transport passengers or cargo on a scheduled basis for some payment.



Increasing demand for commercial aircraft requires new commercial aircraft to be manufactured, thereby promoting the growth of aerospace coatings used to coat the interior and exterior of an aircraft.For instance, according to Boeing, a US-based aerospace company’s commercial market outlook for 2021–2040, the global commercial fleet will exceed 49,000 aircraft by 2040.



Therefore, the growing demand for commercial aircraft is driving the demand for the aerospace coatings market.



Product innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the aerospace coatings market.Major companies operating in the aerospace coatings sector are focused on developing new technological and innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2022, Sherwin-Williams Aerospace Coatings, a US-based manufacturer of high-quality exterior and interior paint and coating systems, launched the Aircraft Color Visualizer platform, an online 3D color visualizer tool that lets users experiment with different color schemes for their aircraft. The Aircraft Color Visualizer is a fully interactive desktop tool that lets users design color schemes for six different types of aircraft, including kit planes, single and twin-turboprops, light and heavy-duty business jets, and helicopters.



In November 2019, AkzoNobel NV, a Netherlands-based paints and coatings company, acquired Mapaero for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition is aimed at strengthening AkzoNobel’s global position in aerospace coatings, including structural and cabin coatings.



Mapaero is a French-based aerospace coatings manufacturer.



The countries covered in the aerospace coatings market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



