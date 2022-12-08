New York, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06371408/?utm_source=GNW





The global tile adhesives & stone adhesives market is expected to grow from $3.68 billion in 2021 to $4.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The tile adhesives & stone adhesives market is expected to reach $5.91 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%.



The tile adhesives and stone adhesives market consists of sales of the tile adhesives and stone adhesives by entities (manufacturers, dealers, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for fixing tiles on walls, floors, granite, and marble.They also help in fixing large tiles and tiles which are installed in areas with high moisture, as well as ceramic tiles and other stones in the interior and exterior of the house or office.



Tile adhesives and stone adhesives refer to a specially formulated dry powder that is mixed with water or latex additive to form a consistent paste that helps to permanently adhere or bond materials together.



The main types of chemical components include cementitious, epoxy, and others.Cementitious is used to harden and bind the aggregate particles together, improving the workability of fresh concrete and reducing thermal cracking in massive structures by reducing the heat of hydration.



Cementitious in the tile adhesives and stone adhesives market refers to various building materials that are mixed with water to form a plastic paste.The various types of construction include new construction, repairs, and renovations.



Ceramic tiles, marble tiles, mosaics, and glass are the applications of tile adhesives and stone adhesives. The various end users include residential, commercial, and institutional.



North America was the largest region in the tile adhesives & stone adhesives market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the tile adhesives & stone adhesives market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



An increase in foreign direct investments (FDI) in construction industries and a rise in urbanization are expected to propel the growth of the tile adhesives and stone adhesives markets going forward.Tiles and stone adhesives help in fixing tiles, which are installed in areas with high moisture, ceramic tiles, and other stones in the interior and exterior of the house or office.



For instance, according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of India, an India-based government organization, from April 2020 to June 2021, the amount of FDI equity inflows in the construction development sector was $51.5 billion, and the real estate sector also attracted $5 billion in institutional investments in 2020. Furthermore, according to the World Bank, an international financial institution, in 2020, metropolitan regions were home to 56% of the world’s population, and by 2050, that number is predicted to rise to 70%. An increase in the urban population increases the construction of buildings. Therefore, an increase in FDI in construction industries and a rise in urbanization are driving the growth of the tile adhesives and stone adhesives markets.



Technological advancements in the tile adhesive and stone adhesive market are a key trend gaining popularity in the tile adhesive and stone adhesive markets.Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies such as Glass Tile Adhesive Lite, which is manufactured by crystalline silica levels and OSHA action levels, to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2021, Laticrete, a US-based manufacturer of tile and stone installation materials, introduced an adhesive mortar for glass tiles and mosaic tiles.It is made up of a superior lightweight formula that increases bond strength, has a long open time, and has non-sag performance.



The help of crystalline silica levels and OSHA action levels helps to increase its lightweight and performance features and provides a white color that doesn’t affect the design of clear or translucent tiles.



In August 2021, Sika, a Switzerland-based specialty chemical company, acquired Bexel International for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Sika will strengthen its position in the large, fast-growing Mexican construction market, which would provide cross-selling opportunities for complementary products such as sealants, adhesives, liquid-applied membranes, and waterproofing products and significantly extend its manufacturing footprint and distribution network in Mexico.



Bexel International is a Mexico-based manufacturer of tile adhesives and stucco.



The countries covered in the tile adhesives & stone adhesives market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



