Namogoo and Ometria Launch a New Partnership to Deliver Real-Time Personalization for Context-Zero Visitors

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namogoo, the world's first Digital Journey Continuity platform, announced today a new partnership with Ometria, a leading customer data and marketing platform. The new partnership and integration will enable Ometria's global customers to access and use Namogoo's unique, commerce-oriented data points and segments, as well as their intent prediction engine, to create personalized marketing experiences at every touchpoint, all in real-time.

Today, Namogoo's segments are built on 1.5 Billion unique monthly visitors of leading e-commerce brands in both the U.S. and Europe. These data points and segments are based on non-personal data and do not rely on cookies and visitor history. This is especially important for both first-time visitors and anonymous visitors, which constitute 75% of online shoppers today.

Namogoo's platform collects data from a visitor's device and their journeys and then segments the visitors into real-time segments. The proprietary Machine Learning technology predicts the intent by learning from each visitor's unique signals and digital behavior, empowering enterprises to act on their intent and ensure online shoppers complete their journeys.

"We've proven great value to our customers using the data Namogoo collects, our real-time prediction capabilities and the volumes of data our engines train on. We are happy to collaborate with our partners at Ometria, a pioneering customer data and experience platform, enabling their customers to enrich their first-party data with our unique data, segments and predictions to deliver more accurate and personalized customer journeys at scale", says Ohad Greenshpan, Co-founder and CTO of Namogoo.

"The world of retail is rapidly evolving as traditional methods of marketing are no longer as effective as they once were," said Djalal Lougouev, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder of Ometria. "To deliver experiences that customers expect, retail brands must process and action millions of data points in real-time. The ability to harness relevant data with Namogoo will create value-based, timely, and relevant messages. Most importantly, it will drive better engagement for customers, deepening their loyalty to brands they love."

Providing personalized customer experiences is paramount in today's saturated e-commerce landscape. Understanding how each and every visitor behaves and what they need to push their journeys forward is vital to acquiring new customers, building brand loyalty, and generating revenue. Namogoo's partnership and integration with Ometria provide an in-depth view on visitor behavior, allowing brands to better understand their online audiences so they can take immediate, data-driven action.

About Namogoo

Namogoo is the world's first Digital Journey Continuity platform, helping over 1,000 unstoppable brands shape their customer journeys to fit each and every shopper's needs. Namogoo's platform autonomously adapts to each customer visit in real-time, lifting conversion rates and revenue, while maintaining e-commerce retailers' margins and bolstering brand equity. Namogoo is available on all major e-commerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Magneto - serving over a thousand global brands of all sizes.

About Ometria

Ometria is a Customer Data and Experience Platform that helps retail marketers get on the fastest route to sustainable growth.

Combining the data unification and customer insight of a CDP with an experience platform, Ometria unlocks customer loyalty and CRM growth by helping retailers create personalized, cross-channel, marketing experiences their customers love at scale.

Ometria is trusted by the fastest-growing retail brands in the world, such as Steve Madden, Ecco and Sephora UK.

Contact Information:

Djalal Lougouev

Co-founder & CSO at Ometria

djalal@ometria.com



Ohad Greenshpan

Co-founder & CTO of Namogoo

ohad@namogoo.com



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.