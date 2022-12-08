Protenus Recognized as One of the Best Tech Startups in Baltimore for the 6th Year

BALTIMORE, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the sixth time, Protenus, the nation's leading healthcare compliance analytics technology platform provider, has been selected by The Tech Tribune as one of the 10 Best Tech Startups in Baltimore.

The annual award and publication by The Tech Tribune staff considers several factors, including but not limited to revenue potential, leadership team, brand/product traction, and competitive landscape. All companies also must be independent (unacquired), privately owned, no older than 10 years, and have received at least one round of funding in order to qualify.

"At Protenus, our AI and advanced analytics help healthcare organizations proactively identify and work to prevent patient privacy violations and clinical drug diversion. We're committed to innovation, risk reduction, and supporting our community of employees and customers; I think that shines through in everything we do and is a major reason we're receiving this recognition for the sixth year," said Nick Culbertson, Protenus CEO and Co-Founder. "Protenus was founded in Baltimore and though we now have employees stretching from coast to coast, our headquarters remain in this great city."

The complete list of this year's winners is available here.

About Protenus

Protenus harnesses the power of AI to provide healthcare organizations with scalable risk-reduction solutions that drive the safest patient outcomes while protecting the reputation of the organizations. We are committed to innovation, determined to reduce risk, and focused on supporting our community of employees, customers, and ultimately, patients. Empowering healthcare to eliminate risk is at the heart of all we do.

Founded in 2014, Protenus is a three-time winner of Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers, is a Great Place to Work®-Certified company, and was named one of 2021 CBInsights Digital Health 150, one of The Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare, and one of the Best Places to Work in Baltimore by the Baltimore Business Journal and the Baltimore Sun. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on Twitter @Protenus

Contact Information:

Amanda Rogers

Marketing Content Writer

amanda.rogers@protenus.com



