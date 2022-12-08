Object Management Group Appoints Dan Isaacs as Chief Strategy Officer

BOSTON, MA, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Object Management Group® (OMG®) announced that Dan Isaacs is now Chief Strategy Officer for OMG. Dan is also the General Manager and CTO of the Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC), where he sets the technical direction, and handles liaison partnerships and member engagement.

“Dan has done an amazing job over the last two and a half years growing the DTC,” said Bill Hoffman, Chairman, and CEO, OMG. “In his new role, Dan will explore ways to better leverage OMG programs and will continue to work on all facets of the DTC.”

Dan’s new responsibilities include developing and implementing a comprehensive strategy to unify OMG consortia (AREA, BPM+ Health, CISQ, DTC, Industry IoT Consortium, OMG SDO, and Responsible Computing) and to expand the global ecosystem. He will drive the awareness and adoption of advanced technology towards accelerating global digital transformation across industries, academia, government, and geographies. Dan will continue building out OMG's Technology Showcase, a reference library of use cases and case studies demonstrating real-world applications' technical and business value.

In the future, Dan will strategize with OMG executive management team and cross consortia leadership to expand the following: standards requirements, interoperability, composable frameworks, toolkits, methodologies, technical papers, reference guides, position statements, governance, open-source collaboration, and training and certification programs.

About Object Management Group

When tech organizations, governments, and academia need to solve discrete pieces of a technology puzzle or discuss matters of common interest, they often seek to join or form a consortium. Since 1989, Object Management Group® (OMG®) has created and nurtured a productive community with common technology interests and problems to resolve. OMG is global, not-for-profit, and vendor neutral. For more information, visit the OMG website.

Note to editors: Object Management Group and OMG are registered trademarks of the Object Management Group. For a listing of all OMG trademarks, visit https://www.omg.org/legal/tm_list.htm. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.