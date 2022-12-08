Shift5 Expands Arlington Office, Further Fueling Growing Tech Community in DC Metro Area

Rosslyn, VA, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift5, the onboard operational technology (OT) data and cybersecurity company for planes, trains, and tanks, today officially opened the doors to its new office space in Rosslyn, Virginia, expanding its office footprint by 67% as the company closes out a year featuring 54% growth in headcount.





The company’s investment in its office space marks a commitment to the growing DC Metro technology community. Since its inception, Shift5 has offered a hybrid-by-design workplace model, providing staff located across the U.S. with the opportunity to use office space, or work remotely as appropriate. Today’s investment in office infrastructure demonstrates the flexibility, empowerment, and responsibility provided to employees to work at the company where best suited.





“Shift5 is in a powerful position in the market. We’ve found a beachhead within DOD and have several customers using our technology to help fortify the readiness, lethality, and survivability of the military,” said Shift5 CEO and Co-Founder Josh Lospinoso. “Such success has helped us invest back into our company, and our people, one of our most valuable assets. Our hybrid-by-design workforce and massive growth are proof points of the fast-growing DC Metro community.”





Arlington, Virginia, has become a hub for innovation; in the last year, the tech industry has injected a combined $2.4 billion into the area. Expanding Shift5’s presence in Arlington enables the company to continue driving the pace of technology outside of Silicon Valley, while keeping an active pulse on the decisions being made at the Pentagon to improve and advance critical infrastructure.





The office, located at 1100 Wilson Boulevard in Rosslyn, will hold over 80 desks with an open office plan that prioritizes collaboration and concentration: spaces for team meetings and activities, flexible workstations with stand-up desks, easily-moveable furniture, and dedicated quiet areas for private meetings. The new office space also includes a Wellness Room for nursing mothers and for those who would like to address physical and mental health needs during the work day.





The opening of the new office rounds out a year of significant growth for Shift5:

Raised a $50 million Series B funding round at the beginning of 2022, and welcomed AEI HorizonX as Series B investors

Appointed three C-level executives, including its inaugural Chief Financial Officer, Chief Research Officer, and Chief Technology Officer

Secured significant contracts with the U.S. Special Operations Command and US Air Force to monitor weapon system cyber health on operational aircraft, and a $950 million ID/IQ contract to protect DOD weapons systems

multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract to compete for orders to bring onboard OT cybersecurity capabilities across Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2)

Partnered with the U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command to provide Shift5’s technology to Mission Defense Teams for defensive cyberspace operations actions, for the first time during the annual Emerald Warrior 22.1

Named a Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) Capital Cyber Award Finalist and Tech 100 Honoree, and recognized as an Excellence Award Finalist in the Most Promising Early-Stage Startup category for the 2022 SC Awards

About Shift5

Shift5 is the onboard OT data and cybersecurity company for planes, trains, and tanks. Created by founding members of the U.S. Army Cyber Command who pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments, Shift5 defends military platforms and commercial transportation systems against malicious actors and operational failures. Customers rely on Shift5 to detect threats and maintain the readiness and availability of today’s planes, trains, tanks, and weapons systems and tomorrow’s next-generation vehicles. For more information, visit https://shift5.io.