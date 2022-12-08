Sirona Biochem Announces Start of Clinical Trial for Anti-Aging Compound TFC-1326

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (“Sirona”) is pleased to announce that the clinical trial, for novel anti-aging compound TFC-1326, started on December 5th, 2022.



The trial, which will take place in Paris, is designed to assess the compound’s efficacy in reversing aging facial skin, including restoring lost volume (plumping) and reducing fine wrinkles. The formulation is a cream base with TFC-1326 at a concentration of 1% and no other active ingredients.

The trial design was done with the assistance of a leading organization in commercial aesthetics. It will consist of 20 participants, aged 40-65 with specific signs of aging. Participants will begin in weeks 1 through 3 as a rolling start and continue for a 12-week period using the product twice daily. Ten parameters will be measured using advanced technology. These include skin radiance, skin laxity, antioxidant analysis, anti-inflammation, wrinkles, skin plumping and product tolerance. The clinical trial is fully financed, owned and controlled by Sirona.

“We’re very excited to have this study underway. We’ve been conducting R&D on the anti-aging project for many years and have seen amazing efficacy and unique activity in cell studies. To make the transition to human skin will be a major achievement for the company and the science team in France,” said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO. “The incredible work that has been done so far has shown that these compounds are unlike anything else available on the market today. They have the ability to actually increase the level of fat in the skin by generating lipid growth. The effect should be a plumping of the skin, which will improve the look of sagging and wrinkles. They also have shown to have many other properties we believe will help to reverse and protect the ongoing effects of aging on the skin.”

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona’s compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona’s laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

