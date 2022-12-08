ASM ATTENDED FIRST TOOL-IN CEREMONY TSMC’S NEW FAB IN ARIZONA

Phoenix, The U.S.

December 8, 2022

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM): ASM’s CEO Benjamin Loh and CTO Hichem M’Saad attended TSMC’s first tool-in ceremony of TSMC’s new fab in Phoenix on December 6, 2022.

Arizona’s Governor-elect Katie Hobbs, who visited ASM America on December 5, and President Joe Biden have been meeting with semiconductor companies in the Phoenix area this week. Phoenix has been home to ASM America’s headquarters since 1976, with over 750 employees and a key R&D center critical to ASM’s leading ALD (atomic layer deposition) and epitaxy technologies.

These official visits happened on the heels of landmark measures by the US government to support the semiconductor industry, passed at both the state and national level. In early November, Arizona announced a historic $100 million investment in the state’s semiconductor industry. In August, President Biden signed the $52 billion CHIPS and Science Act into law.

For more than 50 years, ASM has been driving innovation, supporting the world’s top semiconductor manufacturers with their relentless push for more powerful and power-efficient semiconductors. One of ASM’s leading customers, TSMC held an event on December 6 to celebrate TSMC’s milestone of the first batch of state-of-the-art semiconductor manufacturing equipment to arrive in its new fab in Phoenix. TSMC Arizona, targeted by TSMC to comprise two leading-end fabs in the next years with an overall investment of $40 billion, is located just 30 miles from ASM’s facility in Phoenix.

President Biden attended TSMC’s new fab ceremony and highlighted in his speech the contribution of TSMC Arizona to a stronger semiconductor supply chain in the US and a vibrant industry ecosystem in Arizona. Several tech industry leaders and suppliers of TSMC were invited, including ASM, represented by its CEO Benjamin Loh and CTO Hichem M’Saad, to celebrate TSMC’s new fab milestone. The event included a first tool-in ceremony in which ASM participated with its first ALD tool shipment that was delivered to TSMC Arizona in November 2022.



About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com

