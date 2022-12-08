PVC Stabilizers Market size was USD 3.4 billion in 2021 & it will grow to USD 5.02 billion by 2029 : GreyViews

Pune India, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below-mentioned segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the PVC stabilizers market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the PVC stabilizers market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as type, end-user, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global PVC Stabilizers market are Pau Tai Industrial Corporation, Clariant AG, Arkema SA, BASF SE, Baerlocher GmbH, Clariant AG, Addivant, Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Addivant USA LLC, Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd., AkzoNobel N.V., PATCHAM(FZC), Sun Ace Kakoh (Pte.) Ltd., Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd., among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide PVC Stabilizers market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Polyvinyl chloride is the material that is most used in all industries. It has a slight natural white tint and is quite fragile. It is a synthetic resin made from vinyl chloride polymerization. Vinyl chloride monomer is polymerized to produce PVC. The suspension polymerization method is used for the majority of the manufacturing. PVC is stabilized to enhance its functional properties, prevent deterioration, permit processing, and promote durability, particularly in outdoor applications, weathering, and heat ageing, which significantly affect the physical attributes of PVC finished objects. Because it is transparent, lightweight, flexible, cost-effective, and safe to use, PVC is used in packaging. PVC also consumes less energy during production and transportation than other packaging materials like glass and metal. By halting the spread of germs throughout production, distribution, and display, it guards against contamination. PVC is frequently used in applications like electrical cables for residential buildings, vehicles, home appliances, cable coverings, insulating tapes, switch boxes, wire coverings, and protective tubes for power and telecommunications cables because of its excellent electrical insulation qualities and higher fire resistance.

Scope of PVC Stabilizers Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered By Type, By End-User, region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Pau Tai Industrial Corporation, Clariant AG, Arkema SA, BASF SE, Baerlocher GmbH, Clariant AG, Addivant, Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Addivant USA LLC, Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd., AkzoNobel N.V., PATCHAM(FZC), Sun Ace Kakoh (Pte.) Ltd., Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd., among others

Segmentation Analysis

Lead-based segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The type segment is calcium-based, tin-based, barium-based, lead-based, and others. During the forecast period, lead based are anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. The longest use of lead as a PVC stabilizer is evident. Particularly for PVC products with extended service lives and the need for longer fabrication (heating) times, lead compounds are very cost-effective and their stabilizing performances are good. The temperature at which PVC decomposes in lead-based stabilizers is also substantially lower than the temperature at which it is processed. Thus, heat stabilizers that prevent HCl molecules from leaving the polymer chain and raise the breakdown temperature are needed when processing PVC. Excellent heat and light stability is offered by lead-based heat stabilizers. Additionally, they have excellent mechanical and electrical qualities and a very broad processing range.

The building and construction segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The end-user includes automotive, electrical and electronics, packaging, building and construction, footwear, and others. The building and construction segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. For more than 60 years, PVC pipes have been utilized in buildings. Compared to conventional materials, PVC offers significant production energy savings, cheap costs, and maintenance-free lifetime service. For sewage, waste, and water systems, PVC pipes are frequently utilized. PVC pipes have smooth surfaces that enable frictionless free flow and are resistant to buildup, scaling, and corrosion. PVC pipes in water and sewage applications make up around 75% of all applications in residential and other settings. Furthermore, it is simple to link PVC pipes together using various solvent cement, heat-fusing, or permanent joints that are leak-proof. All these factors, boost the PVC stabilizer demand in building and construction.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the PVC Stabilizers include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. This is due to the growth of the gasoline sector in the region's developing countries, such as China and India. China presently makes the most money from the PVC stabilizer market because of continued improvements in the agriculture industry, while India is fighting off a rise in demand for PVC uses. These factors increase local demand. Another element boosting the demand for PVC stabilizers is the growth of end-user industries in the area, particularly the building and automotive sectors.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's PVC Stabilizers market size was valued at USD 0.26 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.39 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2029.

Germany has one the most developed automotive industry. It is home to many prominent players. PVC is widely used in the automobile business. It is lighter and less expensive to manufacture because of the thermoplastic properties of the material. The market for PVC stabilizers in the nation is therefore expected to grow throughout the course of the forecast period.

China

China PVC Stabilizers market size was valued at USD 0.41 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2029. The building is one of the main industries in China plays a significant part in the development of the national economy. Even in the midst of the current economic crisis, this industry saw tremendous development. This is because the government thinks infrastructure spending could help to spur economic development amid a slump. In order to boost the economy, similar investments are anticipated in the building sector.

India

India's PVC Stabilizers market size was valued at USD 0.31 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2029. PVC is widely used in the building and construction industry for a variety of applications, including pipes, windows, flooring, roofing, and lighter structures. As a result of the growth of the construction and packaging industries, as well as other factors, India is predicted to gain a sizable market share over the course of the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, chemical, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the development and advancement in end-user industries.

