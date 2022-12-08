New York, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Continuous Delivery Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06371406/?utm_source=GNW





The global continuous delivery market is expected to grow from $2.63 billion in 2021 to $3.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.39%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting manyevery markets across the globe. The continuous delivery market is expected to grow to $6.80 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.74%.



The continuous delivery market consists of the sale of continuous delivery by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in automated testing, and unit testing to verify application updates across multiple dimensions before deploying to customers.Continuous delivery refers to software development practice where code changes are automatically prepared by the system at the time of release to production.



This helps in accurate building, testing, and releasing software with greater speed and frequency.



The main types of continuous delivery market pipeline stages are the source stage, build stage, test stage, and deploy stage.The source stage refers to the first stage of the CD pipeline, which is triggered by the change in the code repository.



The deployment modes are on-premises and cloud.The organization sizes are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and large enterprises.



The end-user industries are banking, financial services, insurance, telecom and IT, retail and consumer goods, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, government and defense, and other end-user industries.



North America was the largest region in the continuous delivery market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the continuous delivery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing adoption of automation is expected to propel the growth of the continuous delivery market going forward.Automation refers to technological applications that require little or no human intervention.



Continuous delivery automates the software process by automatically deploying all code changes to the testing and production environment, therefore making the process of software testing more efficient.For instance, according to the survey report released by Camunda, a US-based process orchestration software provider offering automation software, in 2020, 67 % of businesses used business process automation solutions to increase end-to-end visibility across several systems.



The survey also states that 67% of businesses have implemented automation of processes across different systems and technologies for end-to-end visibility and 84% of businesses plan to increase investment in process automation. Therefore, the growing adoption of automation will drive the continuous delivery market.



Technology advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the continuous delivery market.Major companies in the market are introducing new technologies such as Cloud Deploy which contains self-managed continuous delivery solutions to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2021, Google, a US-based software and technology developer, introduced Google Cloud Deploy which helps an opinionated continuous delivery service that simplifies, accelerates, and improves the reliability of continuous delivery to Google Kubernetes Engine.With the help of self-managed continuous delivery, solutions help to get reclaim the time spent maintaining your continuous delivery tooling and time spent on delivering value to your customers.



It also provides discrete resource access control, execution-level security, and flow management tools such as release promotion, rollback, and approvals for protection against unwanted approvals.



In April 2019, CloudBees, a US-based DevOps software firm that powers the continuous economy, acquired Electric Cloud for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, CloudBees incorporates Electric Cloud’s release management, orchestration, and automation tools into the CloudBees Suite, allowing organizations to accelerate CD adoption, and also supports CloudBees’ strategy for defining the Software Delivery Management (SDM) category.



Electric Cloud is a US-based continuous delivery and application release automation (ARA) provider.



The countries covered in the continuous delivery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The continuous delivery market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides continuous delivery market statistics, including continuous delivery industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a continuous delivery market share, detailed continuous delivery market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the continuous delivery industry. This continuous delivery market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06371406/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________