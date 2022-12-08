THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES BROADENS MARKET REACH WITH NEW OFFICES IN THE MID-ATLANTIC AND AUSTIN

DENVER, CO, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The True Life Companies (TTLC) has announced the expansion of its Company with the addition of two new offices in Bethesda, Maryland and Austin, Texas. The news follows TTLC’s recent introduction of its new office in Downtown Denver, TTLC headquarters. This is a major move to accommodate its fast-growing workforce. With operations now underway reaching across the United States, TTLC’s aggressive growth is anticipated to continue in 2023.

“Our national expansion is accelerated, yet remains highly focused and calculated,” said Scott Clark, Chairman and CEO of The True Life Companies. “Our strategy continues to concentrate on key metro regions throughout the U.S. that have high population and employment but are experiencing a severe lack of attainable housing. We’re extremely pleased to bring new opportunities to the Mid-Atlantic and Austin regions.”

Will Lee, Regional Vice President of the Mid-Atlantic & Carolinas, and John Lohr, Managing Director for Austin, serve as leadership for these two new markets. In addition to Lee’s proficiency in acquisition, development, purchasing and construction, he will also lead in the recruitment and development needed to build this important team in the DC area and Carolinas. Mr. Lohr’s experience and knowledge of full cycle property acquisition includes identifying and evaluating new land opportunities while also handling the due diligence process and site development. His comprehensive background will be integral in successfully onboarding future properties as TTLC expands its footprint in the Texas market.

As the new year approaches, True Life Companies is primed for strong growth in 2023 even beyond these two new markets. In 2022, the Company’s noteworthy portfolio expansion included the addition of eight new properties, with a projection to close out the year with over 4,000 future homesites proposed and in planning or under construction. Currently, the Company is also managing entitlements and/or the potential development of 34 properties.

The True Life Companies is composed of a team of highly successful residential real estate professionals who work together with property owners, municipalities and local stakeholders to address the need for critically-necessary attainable housing solutions in our metro regions. TTLC seeks to establish suburban and urban housing options that are the result of insightful research, innovative planning, and creative collaboration. TTLC is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with regional offices in San Ramon, Folsom, and Newport Beach, California and Austin, Texas and Bethesda, Maryland.



For more information on TTLC's portfolio, including their active properties, visit https://www.thetruelifecompanies.com/ or visit www.facebook.com/thetruelifecompanies.