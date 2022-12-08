Approved supplement of the base prospectus of AB Šiaulių bankas

English Lithuanian

On 8 December 2022 the Bank of Lithuania adopted the decision (decision No. V 2022/(1.160.E-9004)-441-242) regarding the approval of the supplement of the base prospectus (hereinafter, the “Supplement”) of EUR 250,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note (hereinafter, the “Notes”) Programme, hereinafter, the “Notes”) of AB Šiaulių bankas (hereinafter, the “Bank”) regarding the admission of Notes to listing on the bond list and to trading on the regulated market AB Nasdaq Vilnius (hereinafter, the “Prospectus”).



The Prospectus Supplement was prepared by the Bank due to the fact that the Bank and “Invalda INVL” signed an agreement under which they plan to merge segments of their retail businesses.

Each amendment of the Prospectus is presented and described in the Prospectus Supplement.

The Prospectus Supplement is attached to this notice.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head or Treasury and Markets

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt

tel. +370 5 203 2200





