Unified Communication And Business Headsets Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

The global unified communication (UC) and business headset market is expected to grow from $2.63 billion in 2021 to $3.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.32%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The unified communication (UC) and business headset market is expected to reach $4.96 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.04%.



The unified communication (UC) and business headset market consist of sales of unified communication and business headset products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used by customers for their ability to establish connections with multiple devices in different locations at the same time.Unified Communications refers to a phone system that integrates or unifies multiple communication methods within a business to increase efficiency.



This can be used for mobile phones and computers.



The main types of unified communication and business headset markets are wired and wireless.Wired devices function as speakers for listening to audio and include an attached wire.



These are miniature speakers designed for personal listening.They transmit sound from the device to the headphones via headphone jacks and plugs.



The products are earphones and headphones. The distribution channels are exclusive showrooms and online sales channels, and their end users are call centers and business enterprises.



North America was the region in the unified communication and business headset market in 2021. The regions covered in the unified communication and business headset market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing adoption of wireless devices is expected to propel the growth of the unified communication and business headset market going forward.Wireless devices refer to electronic devices such as smartphones, routers, radios, tablets, Bluetooth mice, and keyboards that use radio signals to communicate and do not require a physical wire.



Bluetooth wireless devices such as headphones and earphones are the preferred options for use as audio devices.Unified communication provides and combines multiple enterprise communications channels with the help of wireless devices.



For instance, according to a report by FoneArena, an India-based online publisher of news on the latest gadgets, in May 2022, the true wireless earphone market in India grew by 66% year over year in Q1 2022.Further, the premium devices market registered 53% YoY growth in the same period.



Therefore, the increasing adoption of wireless devices is driving the growth of the unified communication and business headset market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the unified communication (UC) and business headset market.Major companies operating in the unified communication and business headset sectors are focusing on developing new technological solutions such as next-generation headsets to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, Jabra, a Denmark-based audio equipment manufacturer, introduced its range of Evolve2 next-generation headsets that offer improved productivity.This range of products is designed to enable efficient communication between people working in virtual teams and includes features such as two microphones.



The headsets have 37-hour wireless battery life.



In May 2020, Microsoft, a US-based technology company that develops computer software, consumer electronics, and related services, acquired Metaswitch Networks for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Microsoft will use the technology and talent of Metaswitch to deploy and grow cloud-native communications software capabilities on the Azure platform for a sustainable ecosystem.



Metaswitch is a UK-based company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets telecommunications software to communication service providers.



The countries covered in the unified communication and business headset market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



