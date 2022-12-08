New York, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Enterprise Mobility Management Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06371392/?utm_source=GNW





The global enterprise mobility management market is expected to grow from $12.71 billion in 2021 to $16.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The enterprise mobility management market is expected to grow to $42.18 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.3%.



The enterprise mobility management market consists of sales of enterprise mobility management solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to protect and control the use of corporate and employee-owned mobile devices.Enterprise mobility management (EMM) refers to a combination of technologies, processes, and rules that are used to protect mobile devices used by corporate employees.



EMM is evolving to fit an ever-changing collection of device platforms and workplace mobility trends.



The main components of enterprise mobility management are solutions and services.Services are the non-physical, intangible parts of our economy, as opposed to goods, which we can touch or handle.



The organization size is large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises.The deployment is cloud-based and on-premise.



The various verticals involved BFSI, retail and eCommerce, healthcare and life sciences, IT and telecom, manufacturing, government, transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, and other verticals.



North America was the largest region in the enterprise mobility management market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the enterprise mobility management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasingly mobile workforce and the adoption of BYOD programs within enterprises are expected to propel the growth of the enterprise mobility management market going forward.Bring your own device (BYOD) refers to a set of policies at a firm that allows employees to use their devices to access business apps and data rather than being forced to utilize company-provided devices.



The widespread adoption of BYOD programs and mobile workforces to individually utilize their gear and software within the enterprise jeopardizes corporate data confidentiality.For instance, in January 2022, according to Security Boulevard, a US-based media company, enterprise use of BYOD increased significantly, with 59% of firms using BYOD and 69% of IT decision-makers in the United States seeing the benefits of BYOD.



Therefore, the increasingly mobile workforce and the adoption of BYOD programs within enterprises are driving the growth of the enterprise mobility management market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the enterprise mobility management market.Major market players are focusing their efforts on developing unique solutions for data-driven insights to support businesses in making decisions like Watson Works.



For instance, in June 2020, IBM introduced Watson Works to address the challenges of returning to work. Watson Works is a set of products that embed Watson artificial intelligence models and applications to help companies navigate many aspects of the return-to-work, such as managing facilities and optimizing space allocation by using real-time data provided by the employer, including wifi, cameras, BlueTooth beacons, and mobile phones, and prioritizing employee health by enabling employees to make evidence-based decisions.



In December 2020, Ivanti, a US-based software company, acquired MobileIron Inc. and Pulse Secure LLC for an amount of $872 million. This acquisition enables customers to collaborate and innovate more freely while reducing the risk of data breaches and enhancing employee experiences. MobileIron Inc. is a US-based company operating in enterprise mobility management.



The countries covered in the enterprise mobility management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The enterprise mobility management market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides enterprise mobility management market statistics, including enterprise mobility management industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a enterprise mobility management market share, detailed enterprise mobility management market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the enterprise mobility management industry. This enterprise mobility management market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06371392/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________