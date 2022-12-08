InterCure to Participate in Cowen 5th Annual Cannabis Conference

NEW YORK and TORONTO and HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) (dba Canndoc)("InterCure" or the “Company”) today announced that Alexander Rabinovitch, CEO of InterCure, will participate in Cowen 5th Annual Cannabis Conference, taking place December 8th, 2022.

Mr. Rabinovitch will take part in the industry leaders panel on Thursday, December 8th, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST, and will be available for 1 on 1 sessions by appointment only.

About InterCure (dba Canndoc)

InterCure (dba Canndoc) (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) is the leading, profitable, and fastest growing cannabis company outside of North America. Canndoc, a wholly owned subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel’s largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. InterCure leverages its market leading distribution network, best in class international partnerships and a high-margin vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" model to lead the fastest growing cannabis global market outside of North America.

