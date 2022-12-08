Franke+Fiorella Wins GDUSA American Graphic Design Award™ for Friends & Co Branding and Identity Design

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minneapolis-based branding agency Franke+Fiorella announces that its work for Friends & Co is being recognized as one of the "most effective and engaging graphic communications of the year" in Graphic Design USA's 2022 American Graphic Design Awards competition. Chosen from less than 10 percent of 10,000+ entries, it's part of a select group of work being celebrated.

"It's always an honor to be recognized by our peers," said creative director, Craig Franke. "While winning awards is never an objective on our design briefs, we (and our clients) do enjoy the accolades when they come our way!"

You can learn more about the rebranding of Friends & Co here: https://frankefiorella.com/work/friends-co-brand-identity.

About Franke+Fiorella

Franke+Fiorella is a leading branding agency specializing in brand strategy, identity design and rebranding for B2B and B2C brands in education, health care, agribusiness and manufacturing. Founded in Minneapolis in 1993 by Craig Franke and Deb Fiorella, Franke+Fiorella offers clients significant value through their expertise in building brands that drive revenue and growth. For more information, call 612.338.1700, email deb@frankefiorella.com or visit www.frankefiorella.com.

About Friends & Co

Friends & Co has served older adults in Minnesota for over 50 years, fostering meaningful connections for older adults. Friends & Co offers a quick drop-in chat line, phone companionship, and visiting companionship services, something for everyone.

Whatever you choose, Friends & Co is the place to be. At Friends & Co, our purpose is to create meaningful connections that enrich people's lives and provide a sense of belonging that nourishes all of us, which is a fundamental human need. Learn more at https://friendsco.org.

