Mobile And Wireless Backhaul Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

The global mobile and wireless backhaul market is expected to grow from $20.09 billion in 2021 to $22.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The mobile and wireless backhaul market is expected to grow to $38.80 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%.



The mobile and wireless backhaul market consists of the sale of mobile and wireless backhaul by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for wireless communication devices for data transit between the internet and subnetworks.This is known as a wireless backhaul.



Connecting cell site air interfaces to wireline networks, which are then connected to data centers that house the material and applications used by mobile users, both human and machine, is known as mobile backhaul (MBH).



The components of mobile and wireless backhaul are equipment and services.Mobile and wireless backhaul equipment includes wired, fiber-optic, and wireless components that can all be found in a backhaul.



The network technologies involved are 3G, 2G, 4G, and 5G. The various applications include financial services, medical, retail, media, government, communication, public utilities, and other applications.



North America was the largest region in the mobile and wireless backhaul market in 2021. The regions covered in mobile and wireless backhaul market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Growth in mobile subscriber count is the key trend gaining popularity in the mobile and wireless backhaul market.Due to increased smartphone adoption and improved connectivity, there are an increasing number of people using the mobile internet globally.



Global internet connectivity has improved, which has increased mobile data traffic.The demand for network bandwidth has greatly increased as mobile data traffic has gained traction.



Mobile carriers must update their data transmission methods in order to meet this demand for high capacity and provide excellent services.For instance, in 2022 according to the Ericsson mobility report published by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, a Sweden-based multinational networking and telecommunications company.



By the conclusion of the forecast period, there are expected to be 6.7 billion unique mobile customers, up from 6.1 billion at the end of 2021. Smartphone-related subscriptions are still increasing. There would be 6.3 billion by the end of 2021, accounting for nearly 77% of all mobile phone subscriptions. This is expected to rise to 7.8 billion by 2027, accounting for 87 percent of all mobile subscribers. Hence increase in the mobile subscriber count is driving the growth of the mobile and wireless backhaul market.



Increasing technological innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the mobile and wireless backhaul market.Major companies operating in the mobile and wireless backhaul market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the mobile and wireless backhaul market.



For instance, in May 2020, Intelsat S.A., a Luxembourg-based satellite services provider, launched Intelsat CellBackhaul, a new end-to-end managed service that helps Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) offer quick and affordable 4G and 5G broadband coverage to all Americans, including those who live, work, and travel in rural areas of the country. Intelsat is the operator of the largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network in the world.



In March 2021, Cisco Systems, Inc., a US-based technology conglomerate corporation, completes the acquisition of Acacia Communications, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, the company is expected to strengthen Cisco’s routing and optical networking portfolios. Acacia Communications, Inc. is a US-based optical networking strategy and technology company.



The countries covered in the mobile and wireless backhaul market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The mobile and wireless backhaul market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides mobile and wireless backhaul market statistics, including mobile and wireless backhaul industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a mobile and wireless backhaul market share, detailed mobile and wireless backhaul market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the mobile and wireless backhaul industry. This mobile and wireless backhaul market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

