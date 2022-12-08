Tyson Foods Names Melanie Boulden Chief Growth Officer

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods today announced Melanie Boulden as Executive Vice President, Chief Growth Officer, effective February 6, 2023. Boulden will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Donnie King and will be responsible for all aspects of global brand marketing to foster the growth of the company’s portfolio of brands and products. In this newly created role, Boulden will join the Enterprise Leadership Team and oversee functions including consumer and corporate branding, innovation, R&D, communications, and consumer insights and analytics.



“Melanie is an exceptional talent and a proven leader in growing global household brand businesses. She has the creative, operational, and financial experience to drive value creation across Tyson Foods’ brand portfolio,” said Donnie King, Tyson Foods President and Chief Executive Officer. “The introduction of the new Chief Growth Officer role will allow Melanie to develop a world-class center of excellence around brand marketing that will be critical as Tyson Foods continues to focus on future growth.”

Boulden brings more than two decades of food, packaged and consumer goods marketing experience having cultivated high-profile brands to drive growth and profitability. She most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Coca-Cola North America, responsible for a multibillion-dollar portfolio consisting of more than 20 brands including Coca-Cola®, Sprite®, smartwater® and Minute Maid®. Prior to becoming CMO, she was President of the Still Beverages Business Unit for Coca-Cola North America, leading the water, sports drinks, tea and coffee businesses and was President and General Manager of Venturing and Emerging Brands. Boulden also served as Global Head of Marketing and Brand Management at Reebok and has held marketing management roles at Crayola, Kraft Foods and Henkel Consumer Goods. She holds a B.S. in English from Iowa State University and an MBA with concentrations in marketing and finance from The University of Iowa. In addition, she serves on the Board of Directors of Adobe.

“As Tyson Foods continues on its strong growth trajectory as a global food leader, I am pleased to be in a role where I will help drive the long-term growth of the company’s broad portfolio of products and iconic brands,” said Boulden. “I look forward to becoming part of the outstanding leadership team in place at the company, joining a community of world-class team members, and delivering for its customers and consumers around the world.”

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under four generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had approximately 142,000 team members on October 1, 2022. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

Media contact: Derek Burleson, 479-290-6466

