3D Rendering Market will worth USD 12.52 billion by 2029 : GreyViews

Pune India, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the 3D Rendering market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the 3D Rendering market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product, route of administration, facility of use, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global 3D Rendering market are Adobe Inc., Autodesk Inc., Blender, BluEntCAD, Chaos Software, Coral Corporation, Easy Render, Keyshot, MAP Systems, Maxon Computer, Pixologic Inc., Trimble Inc., Unity Technologies, V Render, among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide 3D Rendering market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

3D rendering generates an image based on three-dimensional data stored within a computer program. 3D rendering technology is mostly used for demonstration at various exhibitions, conferences, and presentations. In addition, the 3D rendering software offers various benefits, such as real-time insights, improved processing, and a user-friendly renderer interface. The various application of 3D rendering technology is expected to increase its demand among end users. Furthermore, the main aim of 3D rendering software is to create a visual interface, which provides a better understanding of a project to creators, developers, and customers. The market for global 3D rendering has been increasing owing to the increasing demand for building design and virtual modeling coupled with the surge in demand for architecture planning for smart cities. In addition, a surge in demand for faster decision-making capabilities and real-time rendering positively impacts the market's growth.

Scope of 3D Rendering Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered component, Organization Size, application, end-user, region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Adobe Inc., Autodesk Inc., Blender, BluEntCAD, Chaos Software, Coral Corporation, Easy Render, Keyshot, MAP Systems, Maxon Computer, Pixologic Inc., Trimble Inc., Unity Technologies, V Render, among others

Segmentation Analysis

Software segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The product segment includes software(on-premise, cloud) and service. software are expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The demand for 3D rendering software has been growing owing to the increasing demand for CAD applications for non-visual simulations used in engineering and medical sector. Most of the 3D models is developed via a specilized software and the product formed is a 3D model.

The SMEs segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The application segment includes large enterprises and SMEs. The SMEs segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With the advent of cloud-based rendering software, it is being increasingly used by small and medium enterprises. Small and medium enterprises' increasing use of 3D rendering in product design & modeling, animation, and visualization & simulation is expected to drive the segment’s growth.

The visualization & simulation segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The application segment includes product design & modeling, animation, and visualization & simulation. The visualization & simulation segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. 3D rendering devices and solutions are increasingly being used by the real estate industries for visualization of their projects to their customers to increase their profit and to enhance their market value. The increasing growth in the real estate industry is expected to propel the segment’s growth.

The Engineering & Construction (AEC) segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The end-user segment includes Engineering & Construction (AEC), Automotive, Gaming, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Media & Entertainment. Engineering & Construction (AEC) segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. A 3D rendering technology helps create a photo-realistic and professional visualization of future development of the buildings and homes designed by the architect. Due to the increasing application of 3D rendering technology, it is widely being used by several real estate giants, which is propelling the market’s growth. 3D rendering technology is beneficial for marketing and client presentations as it helps give them an accurate design of the proposed project. 3D rendering lets clients see the property's appearance once the construction is finished.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the 3D Rendering include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

North America region witnessed a major share. This is mainly attributed to an increased adoption of 3D rendering softwares and solutions by construction companies in the region. Furthermore, the rise in adoption of 3D rendering software among the real estate companies for faster completion of their projects also propel the market’s growth. Asia Pacific expected to witness a considerable growth rate during the projection period. The growth of the 3D rendering market in the region can be attributed to the growing demand for 3D rendering solutions and softwares from emerging markets such as India and China.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Global 3D Rendering market size was valued at USD 0.26 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.96 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2029.

Germany is one of the leading shareholders in the Global 3D Rendering market in Europe.The growing popularity of improved visual effects, such as shading, texture-mapping, shadows, reflections, and motion blurs has driven the market for 3D rendering in the country. Various enterprises in the country are also investing on setting up on-premise solutions to counter issues, such as data privacy concerns and unreliable internet speed, faced by the cloud model, also propels the market’s growth.

China

China's Global 3D Rendering market size was valued at USD 0.18 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.72 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2022 to 2029. The growing market penetration of animation tools in China is expected provide impetus to the market’s growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the 3D rendering technology supports special effects in digital media, which has also boosted the market’s growth in the country. China’s gaming industry witnessed approximately 11% Y-o-Y growth increase in revenue over the forecast period which also boosts the market growth.

India

India's Global 3D Rendering market size was valued at USD 0.13 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.30 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2029. India is one of the highest growing economies in Asia. The increasing growth in the real estate sector in the country propels the growth of the 3D Rendering market. Furthermore, the region has a huge population pool and well-built technological infrastructure coupled with some of the prominent techn giants, which propels the market’s growth.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth for the technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for virtual or augmented reality coupled with advancements in 3D modeling is expected to drive the market’s growth.

