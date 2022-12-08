Coding Bootcamp Market to Worth $2317.08 Million by 2028 | SkyQuest Survey Reveals Quality of Instruction is a Major Turning Point Than Career Outcome

Westford, USA, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to training for a career in coding. Coding bootcamps can provide the opportunity to learn programming skills in a short period of time, but they are not the only option. According to SkyQuest, the coding bootcamp market is growing and becoming more standardized. In a recent report, the number of graduates from U.S. bootcamps has tripled since 2013 and is on track to reach nearly 30,000 by 2023. The report notes that the average bootcamp tuition has increased from $11,900 in 2015 to $16,500 in 2022, while the average length of programs has increased from 10 weeks to 12 weeks.

Our analysis of coding bootcamp market found that the vast majority of students were able to find employment after completing the program. In fact, 93% of respondents said they were employed either full-time or part-time within six months of completing their Coding Bootcamp. The average salary for graduates of Coding Bootcamp was $61,000, with the median salary being $65,000. This is a significant increase from the median salary of $45,000 for people with no coding experience.

SkyQuest predicts that the number of bootcamps will increase and that more schools will start offering coding courses across global coding bootcamp market. We also believe that the quality of bootcamp programs will improve as the industry matures. It will become more focused on preparing students for specific roles or industries, and they will offer more career services to help graduates find jobs. The company predicts that the average salary for bootcamp graduates will increase as well. Overall, we are positive about the future of the market as large number of students and professionals are willing spend a huge sum to learn programming skills and gain experience in the tech industry.

SkyQuest Survey Reveals Quality of Instruction is a Major Turning Point Than Career Outcome in the Coding Bootcamp Market

Coding bootcamp market has become a popular means of learning programming skills, and SkyQuest’s latest survey of bootcamp students shows that the quality of instruction and career outcomes are key reasons for their satisfaction. We surveyed 617 current and former coding bootcamp students from the US, UK, Canada, and Australia in September 2022. The survey found that quality of instruction was the top reason for satisfaction among respondents (90%), followed by career outcomes (87%). Other reasons for satisfaction included the course curriculum (86%), value for money (84%), and customer service (81%). On the other hand, the surveyed students were least satisfied with the job placement assistance provided by their bootcamp (49%).

The survey of the global coding bootcamp market also asked respondents about their future plans, and found that nearly half (49%) plan to pursue additional education, while a third (33%) plan to start their own business. 18% said they would continue working in their current field but with new coding skills, and just 1% said they would not use their new skills at all.

In addition, over 70% of respondents said that they would recommend their bootcamp to others. The survey on the global coding bootcamp market also found that the vast majority of respondents (96%) felt that their bootcamp had adequately prepared them for their current job. And when asked about the specific skills they learned at their bootcamp, the most popular responses were "web development" (48%), "JavaScript" (43%), and "HTML/CSS" (39%).

Overall, the survey provides valuable insights into the perceived value and effectiveness of coding bootcamps. With such strong satisfaction levels among graduates, it's no wonder that these programs continue to grow in popularity.

North America Coding Bootcamp Market to Generate Revenue of Over $ 1,200 Million by 2028

The North America is expected to generate revenue of over $ 1,200 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 14.2% during the forecast period. The market is driven by increasing demand for skilled workforce in the IT industry, and growing need for cost-effective and short-term training programs. Coding bootcamps are short-term, intensive training programs that prepare students for careers in web development, software engineering, and data science in the North America coding bootcamp market. These bootcamps typically last 10-12 weeks and offer immersive, hands-on training that covers topics such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Ruby on Rails, and React.

Today, there are more than 100 coding bootcamps in the United States. These bootcamps offer immersive programs that teach people how to code in a short amount of time. The average bootcamp program lasts about 12 weeks. There are a few reasons why the US has become such an attractive place for coding bootcamps. First, the demand for skilled coders is higher than ever before. Companies in Silicon Valley and beyond are always looking for talented engineers in the North America coding bootcamp market. They’re willing to pay top dollar for these skills. Second, income of Americans is relatively higher compared to other developed countries. This makes it easier for people to save up enough money to pay for a bootcamp program. Finally, the US has a large number of colleges and universities that offer Computer Science degrees. This means there’s a large pool of talented potential students to choose from.

Coding bootcamps have become increasingly popular in recent years because they offer an immersive, hands-on way to learn coding skills in a short amount of time. The demand for skilled coders is high, and the cost of living in the US is relatively low compared to other developed countries. The US also has a large number of colleges and universities that offer Computer Science degrees, which provides a talent pool of potential students.

Major Players in the Global Coding Bootcamp Market

Galvanize Inc. (US)

Barcelona Code School (Spain)

Dataquest Labs Inc. (US)

General Assembly Space Inc. (US)

Hash Map Labs Inc. (US)

Ironhack Inc. (Spain)

Makers Academy (UK)

Thinkful Inc. (US)

Udacity Inc. (US)

4Geeks Academy LLC (US)

