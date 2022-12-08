Crescite Announces Partnership with “Homeless Hero” to Tackle Affordability in the Housing Market

New York, USA, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescite Innovation Corporation, a company created to bring new technologies and methodologies to faith-based initiatives and ESG projects, has announced they are working with Shams DaBaron, also known as “Da Homeless Hero,” on new housing projects that are designed to be affordable, sustainable, and profitable.

Additional information will be released and discussed on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at an event being held at The Helen Mills Theater. A documentary on DaBaron will be featured, as well as information on what DaBaron and Crescite refer to as Sensible Housing™ solutions.



Eddie Cullen, the CEO of Crescite, said “We have developed new models to provide quality housing that reimagines how to meet the needs of all people, while also allowing residents to have an equity stake that can grow over time, creating economic stability and generational wealth.” Cullen is an entrepreneur who is known for developing technology and providing regulatory leadership, always with public service in mind. Cullen was a founder of the Harlem Tech Summit who continues to provide leadership on many issues, including the provision of affordable housing.



Shams DaBaron, who rose to prominence as “Da Homeless Hero” for his advocacy on behalf of the homeless and others in need of affordable housing, said “We refer to these properties as Sensible Housing™ because they make sense for residents, giving them a great place to live and a stake in the property, while also being sustainable and profitable for those who invested in them. We are bringing residents, real estate developers, and government together to collaborate on housing projects that really work for all stakeholders.”



Karl P. Kilb III, the Chairman of Crescite, said “Our technology is a driving force behind these projects. Tokenization allows for decentralized ownership of real estate, eliminating or reducing the barriers to entry that have historically prevented too many people from getting an equity stake due to their inability to secure a down payment and a mortgage, which requires a demonstration of credit worthiness. We are using aspects of Web 3.0 and new models to address a wide range of issues, including identity verification, access to capital, financial inclusion, and transparency, providing greater efficiencies throughout the process.” Kilb is an entrepreneur with focuses on authentication, cybersecurity, and sustainability. Previously, Kilb was the first General Counsel of Bloomberg LP, assisting the global company in all aspects of its data aggregation, analytics, electronic trading, and multimedia businesses over a 22-year career there. Kilb is also the Founder and Chairman of the Entrepreneurial Law Advisory Council at the Fordham University School of Law, where he is an adjunct professor of Entrepreneurship.



Major universities, municipalities, and blockchains are already among the entities who have entered into agreements with Crescite to develop and implement projects.

Crescite Limited, an affiliate of Crescite Innovation Corporation, recently launched the world’s first faith-based token. Crescite was also featured at the world’s first Catholic Crypto Conference, held November 17-18, 2022, in Valley Forge, Pa. The Crescite Token can be found on https://xdc.sale/crescite.

About Crescite Innovation Corporation:

Crescite Innovation Corporation is a New York City-based company that leverages new technologies and methodologies to solve problems, including ones involving faith-based initiatives and ESG projects. The Crescite Token can be found on Crescite.XDC.sale. Please see www.Crescite.org for more information.