On the meeting of bondholders convened by the Trustee and a new meeting

The trustee of the bondholders, the closed joint stock company AUDIFINA (hereinafter − the Trustee), informed AUGA group, AB (hereinafter − the Company) that the meeting of the bondholders (material event about the meeting) convened by the Trustee on 8 December did not take place because there was no quorum as provided for in the legal acts.

As a result, the Trustee convenes an additional meeting of bondholders:

The meeting will take place on 16 December 2022 at 10:00 in the conference room of the business centre Quadrum North, at Konstitucijos pr. 21C, Vilnius.

More detailed information about the convening of the meeting of bondholders, its agenda, and the proposed draft decision is available on the official website of the Company: https://auga.lt/en/investors/green-bonds/ ; also, the Trustee informs the bondholders separately: https://www.audifina.lt/public-announcement/ .

Contacts:

Mindaugas Ambrasas, CFO, AUGA group, AB

Mob. +370 620 67296

E-mail: m.ambrasas@auga.lt

