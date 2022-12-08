On the meeting of bondholders convened by the Trustee and a new meeting

The trustee of the bondholders, the closed joint stock company AUDIFINA (hereinafter − the Trustee), informed AUGA group, AB (hereinafter − the Company) that the meeting of the bondholders (material event about the meeting) convened by the Trustee on 8 December did not take place because there was no quorum as provided for in the legal acts.
As a result, the Trustee convenes an additional meeting of bondholders:
- The meeting will take place on 16 December 2022 at 10:00 in the conference room of the business centre Quadrum North, at Konstitucijos pr. 21C, Vilnius.
- More detailed information about the convening of the meeting of bondholders, its agenda, and the proposed draft decision is available on the official website of the Company: https://auga.lt/en/investors/green-bonds/ ; also, the Trustee informs the bondholders separately: https://www.audifina.lt/public-announcement/ .
Contacts:
Mindaugas Ambrasas, CFO, AUGA group, AB
Mob. +370 620 67296
E-mail: m.ambrasas@auga.lt
