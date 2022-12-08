New York, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Robotic Grippers Market by Type, by Design by Application, and by Vertical– Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06371376/?utm_source=GNW



The Robotic Grippers Market size was valued at USD 1.16 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 3.04 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, 2022 –2030.

Collaborative robots equipped with robotic grippers are becoming more popular in industrial applications, such as packaging, product handling, inspection, and shorting. These robots are in high demand due to their compact size and cost-effectiveness, which improves the overall efficiency of manufacturing facilities.

Moreover, robotic grippers are becoming smarter with technology such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and big data to improve connectivity, productivity, and efficiency, further driving the market growth. However, interoperability issues related to robotic grippers, as well as the lack of skilled labor that can operate specialized robot grippers remotely, are restraining the market growth.

On the contrary, the introduction of plug-and-play technology in robotic grippers to overcome interoperability problems and the growing demand for electric grippers in various industry verticals are expected to create ample opportunities for the key players operating in the robotic grippers market during the forecast period.



Segment Overview

The global robotic gripper market is segmented on the basis of type, design, application, vertical, and geography.

- Based on type, the market is classified into vacuum grippers, hydraulic grippers, electric grippers, pneumatic grippers, magnetic grippers, and servo-electric grippers.

- Based on design, the market is segmented into 2-jaw grippers, angular and 3-jaw grippers, flexible fingers, O-ring grippers, and needle grippers.

- Based on application, the market is divided into material handling, general assembly, dispensing, inspection, processing, and others.

- Based on vertical, the market is divided into packaging, automotive, electrical and electronics, plastic, rubber & chemicals, metals & machinery, food & beverages, precision engineering & optics, pharmaceutical & cosmetics, and others.

- Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.



Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific market is projected to hold the dominant share by 2030

Asia Pacific dominates the robotic grippers market and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the factors such as the presence of large manufacturing industries in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea that are constantly improving their production capacity to cope with the rising consumer demand. Furthermore, the continually growing population in these countries fuels the demand for consumer goods, which has led to the adoption of robotics in industries.

Manufacturing industries use industrial robots and collaborative robots with robotic grippers for various tasks such as pelletizing or depalletizing, shorting, assembling, and product handling. In addition, increasing labor shortages have further influenced the use of robots and robotic grippers in Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, the presence of leading robotic gripper manufacturers such as Fanuc, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and Robotics Kawasaki Heavy Industries in the Asia-Pacific boosts the market growth in the region.

For instance, in April 2021, Yaskawa Electric Corporation launched the MOTOMAN Smart Series robot and gripper tools as a plug & play system. The Smart Series offers ready-made packages that include all accessories, such as gripper elements, adapter flanges, communication cables, and plugs from different manufacturers for easy integration.



Key Market Players

Emerging and efficient key players in the robotic grippers industry research include companies such as:

• SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG

• Festo

• Kuka AG

• Piab AB

• Destaco

• Schmalz

• ABB Ltd.

• AFAG

• OnRobot A/S

• PHD Inc.





Recent Developments

October 2022

Schunk GmbH & Co. KG announced the launch of a pneumatic PLG 2-finger parallel gripper and an electric ELG long-stroke gripper. These two new configurable standard grippers can handle large, heavy parts in automotive or logistics industries.

June 2022

Schunk GmbH & Co. showcased a new energy-efficient gripping system with new technology that uses reversible adhesives. Millions of tiny polymer chains act like adhesive hairs, allowing it to grip a variety of surfaces without using external energy such as pneumatics or electrical.

January 2022

Piab AB launched a gripper called piSOFTGRIP 100-4, which expanded the product portfolio of its existing piSOFTGRIP lineup of vacuum four-finger grippers. Developed especially for the food industry automation, it offers capabilities such as handling odd-shaped machine parts and removing injection molded parts.

June 2021

Destaco announced the launch of a lightweight, high-speed sheet metal gripper for automotive press-shop applications called 84N5. This new, patented gripper is designed to boost productivity in automotive stamping operations with actuation speed, versatility, and flexibility.

November 2020

Onrobot launched a low-cost, easy-to-use robotic gripper, 2FG7. The new 2FG7 gripper is ideal for low-volume, high-mix production and enables fast ROI for many different applications, including machine tending, material handling, and assembly.

