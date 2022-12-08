Kitron lifts financial outlook for 2022

English Norwegian

(2022-12-08) Kitron updates its financial outlook due to strong demand and further easing of supply constraints.



At this point, Kitron raises its full-year 2022 revenue outlook to between NOK 6 450 and 6 550 million. Operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be between NOK 440 million and 470 million.

In its third-quarter report, Kitron increased the 2022 revenue outlook to an interval of NOK 6 200 to 6 400 million, while the interval for operating profit (EBIT) at the time was increased to NOK 390 to 430 million.

On 13 December, Kitron will host a Capital Markets Presentation to provide further information on the financial outlook as well as longer-term strategic and financial ambitions.

The event will start at 09:00 CET and last for approximately two hours. To register in advance for the physical event, please send an email to: investorrelations@kitron.com

There will also be a live webcast at the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20221213_1

For further information, please contact:

Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 94 84 08 50

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel: +47 900 43 284

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, China and the United States. Included the acquisition of BB Electronics in January 2022, Kitron has about 2 800 employees, and pro forma revenues were about NOK 5 billion in 2021.

Inside information

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Cathrin Nylander, Chief Financial Officer at Kitron ASA on behalf of the Company on the date and time set out above.

