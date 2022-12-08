PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM

8 December 2022

PayPoint Plc (the ‘Company’)

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR SHAREHOLDING

The notification below is made in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)Name

Nick Wiles
2.Reason for the notification
b)Position / status

Chief Executive
c)Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc

b)LEI code5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument



Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3p each



GB00B02QND93

b)Nature of the transaction

Market Purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)                            Volumes
£5.0426                        20,000
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  • Total


20,000
£5.0426
£100,852

e)Date of the transaction

8 December 2022

f)Place of the transaction

London

Enquiries:
Brian McLelland
Company Secretary
PayPoint plc
Tel: +44 (0) 7721211100

