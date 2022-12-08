BookClub Taps Jonathan Munk to Expand Enterprise Momentum

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BookClub, the enterprise learning platform that up-levels team performance, has announced Jonathan Munk as their new Chief Operating Officer. Munk joins BookClub following a six-year executive role at Degreed, where he focused on growth and product market fit. As COO, Munk will expand the enterprise momentum at the venture-backed company and focus on delivering value to teams inside companies.

"We're entering a critical time for enterprises," said Munk. "The rise of remote work and economic uncertainty have many leaders worried about the unity and ability of their teams to stay focused and perform. BookClub is well positioned to help."

David Blake, Co-Founder and CEO of BookClub, believes books will have an important role for teams that need to be at their best. "The value of BookClub goes way beyond books. We change company culture. We create common language. We create psychological safety. And maybe most important for teams, we enable performance," Blake said. "Munk joining BookClub will help us do this even faster."

About BookClub

Founded in 2020, BookClub is a SaaS-based learning platform that empowers groups, teams, and enterprises to learn and apply what they learn together. The company is backed by Signal Peak, GSV Ventures, Maveron, Pelion, and others.

