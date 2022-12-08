Military Communication Market Projected to Hit at a 4.15% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Military Communication Market : Information by Type, By Application, By Platform and by Region —Forecast till 2030”, states that the global military communication market hit a valuation of USD 27,312.72 million in 2020, which will grow further at a 4.15% CAGR over the review period (2022-2030).

Military Communication Market Overview

The global military communication market is growing at a rapid pace. The growth is largely attributed to advancements in communication and other technologies, including networks, low-power computing, radio frequency identification (RFID), and M2M. Besides, the rising adoption of military communication systems across aerospace & defense sectors worldwide boosts the market value. Growing warfare needs for seamless, secure, fast, and cost-effective communication solutions impact market growth positively. Military communication systems are designed to deliver secure and seamless voice & data communication demands of land, airborne, and naval platforms. Advanced communication systems are vital to any successful military operation to send & receive a clear and concise exchange of information.

Active players in the market are,

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

Aselsan A.Ş.(Turkey)

BAE Systems Plc (UK)

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US)

Iridium Satellite Communications Inc. (US)

Viasat Inc. (US)

Airbus SAS (Netherlands)

Cobham Plc (UK)

Aerospace Communications Holdings Group Co. Ltd (China)

Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel)

Leonardo SpA (Italy)

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (China)

Inmarsat Plc (UK)

Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel)

Thales Group (France)

Military operations that are carried out with the help of modern communication solutions have a significant impact on vital infrastructures and services, upsetting the whole country exponentially. Military communication systems comprise next-generation equipment & technologies that help army troops achieve a high degree of situational awareness required for casualty management, evacuation & planning logistics, and others. The growing adoption of Ka-band satellites in military communication will provide lucrative opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

Governments of countries worldwide accentuate improving their surveillance & communication equipment in order to develop their capabilities in achieving greater experiences among armed forces. Moreover, growing investments in LEO satellites and the rising focus on reducing latency foster the military communication market share.

Industry Trends

The military communication market outlook appears promising as this technology demonstrates tremendous opportunities in the aerospace and defense sectors. In addition to the huge demand for military communication equipment from device manufacturers, system integrators, and service providers, large technological advances boost the market size.

On the flip side, substantial investments required to install military communication solutions are major factors hampering the market growth. Nevertheless, vast investments by industry players in technology development would support the market growth throughout the assessment period.

Military Communication Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Military Communication Market Size by 2030 2030: Significant Value CAGR during 2022-2030 4.15% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities Growing adoption of Ka-band satellites in military communication Key Market Drivers Increasing security concerns related to military communication

Technological advancement backed by the government support

Segments

The military communication market is segmented into types, applications, platforms, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into satellite communication (defense, aerospace, civil), radio communication (military, law enforcement, disaster management), and other communications.

The application segment is sub-segmented into command & control, situational awareness, routine operations, and others. The platform segment is sub-segmented into airborne, ground-based, and naval segments. The region segment is bifurcated into the Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Military Communication Market Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global military communication market. Significant investments by governments in national security, aerospace & defense, and other areas drive the market growth predominantly. The US accounts for the largest market for military communication, followed by Canada and Mexico. Furthermore, the US government accentuates boosting security in military areas, increasing the demand for military communication in the country.

APAC is another lucrative market deriving a considerable share of the global military communication market. Increasing government initiatives to strengthen marine, aeronautical, and military industries boost the market size. Moreover, the vast availability of suitable communication channels substantiates the region's market shares. China and India are major markets contributing to the APAC military communication market.

Europe holds a sizable share of the global military communication market. The growing adoption of critical communication systems and continual developments in mobile satellite solutions & services made by various notable players in the region escalate the market value. Additionally, the increasing uptake of military communication technologies in military & defense sectors in the region pushes market revenues.

Competitive Analysis

The military communication market appears highly competitive, witnessing several strategic initiatives by market players, such as partnerships, expansion, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and product/ technology launches. Leading industry players make significant investments to drive research and development activities and expansion plans.

Market players also focus on securing contracts from military markets and upgrading their mission-critical communication technologies and devices. Military strategies to reinforce their facilities and maximize the use of the latest smart solutions and IoT platforms offer industry players immense opportunities.

For instance, on Nov. 01, 2022, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), a leading global defense electronics company, announced gaining a contract from the Finnish Ministry of Defence to equip its army with radio communications devices. The contract is worth over $25m, and Elbit Systems will deliver advanced radio communications systems for two years, empowering the Finnish army personnel with advanced and secure tactical command & fire control.

Elbit Systems engages in various programs and offers services in multiple areas, such as aerospace, uncrewed aircraft systems, land & naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance, and reconnaissance. This contract validates the technological and operational advantages of Elbit Systems' communication products.

In another instance, on Nov. 17, 2022, the Romanian government announced investments of US$179.5 MN in the army communication system. Funds would be used to acquire an integrated communication system for the Romanian army.

The defense ministry will award a multi-year supply contract for 13 integrated communications and IT systems for battalion-level structures. The system, equipped with three configurations and four command point systems for brigade-level structures, will serve the general staff of the Land Forces in initial logistical support.

