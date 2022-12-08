MT Højgaard Holding appoints Rasmus Untidt as new CFO

English Danish

Rasmus Untidt takes up the position as CFO of MT Højgaard Holding on December 9th, 2022. He succeeds Martin Solberg who has wished to step down. The Executive Board will be comprised by CEO Henrik Mielke and CFO Rasmus Untidt.

For more than 8 years, Rasmus Untidt has been the head of MT Højgaard Holding’s business strategy development through which he has played a key role in the group’s strategic acquisitions and sales by which the group has concentrated its line of business and increased its cost-effectiveness. In April 2022 he became a part of the group management when he was appointed Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) which included the responsibility for the group’s sustainability strategy.

Chairman Carsten Dilling says: ”We are pleased that we are able to recruit the next CFO internally. Rasmus has played a key role in creating a great prospect for the MT Højgaard Holding group. Rasmus has an in-depth knowledge of the core business of the group and he possesses substantial experience with financial positions in large Danish and international businesses throughout the last 20 years. We look forward to working with Rasmus in his new and significantly extended role with a focus on execution of the updated strategy plan.”

Martin Solberg steps down at his own request. “Martin has managed the group through uncertain times with pandemic, exceptional price increases on building material, inflation and instability on the financial markets. He has executed our turn-around with great diligence and he has helped creating the foundation for the portfolio strategy which we have been carrying out in the last 3-4 years. Martin has succeeded in strengthening the company’s financial position and I would like to thank Martin for his great contribution to the MT Højgaard Holding group and I wish him all the best going forward”, says Carsten Dilling.

About MT Højgaard Holding group

MT Højgaard Holding group has around 3.400 employees and expects 2022 revenue around DKK 8.5 billion. The group is comprised of five equal business units: MT Højgaard Danmark (full-service contractor in construction, civil works and infrastructure), Enemærke & Petersen (national contractor within construction and refurbishment), MT Højgaard International (international contractor within construction, civil works and technical installations in selected markets and projects), MT Højgaard Property Development (sustainable development and realization of construction projects and Public Private Partnerships) and Scandi Byg (market leader in sustainable certified modular tree units).

Further information:

Inquiries to chairman Carsten Dilling and CEO Henrik Mielke can be made on (+45) 2270 9365.

