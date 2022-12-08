New York, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biosimilars and Follow-On Biologics Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06371543/?utm_source=GNW





Regulatory Hurdles Slowing Down Access to Biosimilars



Even in mature areas where regulations for standard generics have been in place for some time, there are still certain challenges, particularly with regard to sophisticated generics. Product categories like respiratory and some long-acting injectables, for instance, still require a large amount of evidence production, which drives up costs and restricts the availability of generics in these markets. This is frequently accompanied by intellectual property (IP) disputes and legal actions, wherein originators are granted prolonged protection periods beyond the initial time intended for the submitted innovation, delaying Generics access.





In a similar vein, clinical trial expenses continue to be exorbitant despite the fact that the regulatory pathways for biosimilars have been well delineated. Even if it is predicted that improvements in regulatory science and characterisation abilities would lessen the necessity for such restrictions, this places researchers and producers at a high degree of risk.





Some emerging nations are still having trouble establishing the proper regulatory environment to facilitate quicker product development. While these variables have an impact on the development of generics and biosimilars, they have a stronger influence when players attempt to build a more inventive pipeline. It will be important to further simplify regulatory requirements to speed up market access while ensuring adequate quality and efficacy.





Emerging Economies Continues to Pose Challenges for Building Presence for Generics and Biosimilars Companies



While emerging nations provide a substantial development potential and an essential playing field for greater access to medicines, they also present major structural and competitive market challenges for generics and biosimilars enterprises. While fierce local competition makes it challenging for players to establish a presence in these markets, additional factors like unstable economic conditions, price controls, the push for local manufacturing in some markets, and shifting regulatory requirements across geographies are all affecting players’ ability to successfully focus on these markets. It may also be less enticing for international firms to join in and assist the development of these markets due to currency repercussions in certain of the countries. Past partnerships and acquisitions have had varying degrees of success, which has limited overall growth performance for players in these fields.





In these conditions, local players who are familiar with the dynamics of their own marketplaces may have an even greater potential to grow developing economies. International players will need to concentrate on careful selection of target nations (e.g., markets with legislative requirements that are comparable to other markets, such as the US and EU) and implement a tailored portfolio approach to avoid costly expansion initiatives with little immediate return.





Segments Covered in the Report





Type of Manufacturing



• In-House



• CMOs





Type



• Monoclonal Antibodies



• Fusion Proteins



• Insulin



• Erythropoietin



• Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor



• Interferon



• Growth Hormones



• Fertility Hormones



• Others





Application



• Blood Disorders



• Oncology Diseases



• Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases



• Growth Hormone Deficiencies



• Others





Technology



• RDNA Technology



• MAbs Technology



• Bioassay Technology





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 18 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• Japan



• China



• India



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Biosimilars and Follow-on Biologics Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• 3SBio, Inc.



• AMEGA Biotech



• Amgen Inc.



• Apotex, Inc.



• BIOCAD



• Biocon Limited



• Biogen, Inc.



• Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd.



• Coherus BioSciences



• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.



• Eli Lilly and Company



• Gedeon Richter PLC



• Intas Pharmaceutical Ltd.



• Mabxience SA



• Viatris Inc. (Mylan NV)



• Novartis AG



• Pfizer Inc.



• Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd.



• Stada Arzneimittel AG



• Teva Pharmaceutical





Overall world revenue for Biosimilars and Follow-on Biologics Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$19,668 million in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





