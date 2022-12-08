New York, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Drugs Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06371542/?utm_source=GNW





The Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Drugs Market Report 2022-2032: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.





Rise in Incidence of Retinal Disorders



In developing nations, the pattern of retinal blindness has evolved through time. Prior to ten years ago, hereditary retinal problems were the primary factor in visual impairment brought on by retinal diseases. Retinal blindness has several important and growing causes, including diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and retinopathy of prematurity (ROP). By 2025, there are projected to be 57 million diabetics and 137 million persons over the age of 65 living in India. There will be more than 42 million diabetics in developed countries and more than 82 million in developing countries by the year 2030, according to estimates. In developing nations, the prevalence of AMD ranges from 0.6% to 1.1%, with the exception of Pakistan and Bangladesh. According to WHO standards, there are 1.5 million blind children globally, with 1 million of them living in Asia, 0.3 million in Africa, 0.1 million in Latin America, and 0.1 million elsewhere. ROP can occur anywhere between 21 and 40% of the time in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) or after a referral to a tertiary care institution. To combat this preventable and treatable retinal cause of blindness, the adoption of measures such as health education and promotion, easily accessible eye care services, infrastructure strengthening, and affordable technologies may be helpful.





This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.





Segments Covered in the Report





Indication



• AMD



• Diabetic Macular Edema



• Diabetic Retinopathy



• Retinal Vein Occlusion



• Others





Type



• Wet AMD



• Dry AMD



• Geographic Atrophy





Product



• Lucentis



• Eylea



• Avastin



• Visudyne



• Others





Distribution Channel



• Hospital Pharmacy



• Retail Pharmacy



• Ophthalmic Clinics



• E-commerce Pharmacy





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and xx leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Spain



• Italy



• Russia



• Belgium



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• South East Asia



• Taiwan



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Argentina



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• UAE



• South Africa



• Saudi Arabia



• Kuwait



• Oman



• Qatar



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Drugs Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• AbbVie



• Alimera Sciences Inc.



• Apellis Pharmaceuticals



• Bausch and Lomb



• Bayer AG



• Belite Bio



• F. Hoffmann-La Roche



• GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.



• GlaxoSmithKline PLC



• Graybug Vision Inc.



• Kubota Vision Inc.



• Novartis AG



• Pfizer Inc.



• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals



• Santen Pharmaceuticals





