The Growing Number Of Construction Repair Projects Will Propel The Concrete Restoration Market Forward As Per The Business Research Company's Concrete Restoration Global Market Report 2022

According to The Business Research Company’s research on the concrete restoration market, the increasing number of construction repair projects is expected to propel the growth of the concrete restoration market going forward. Construction repair refers to all types of work done by laborers and mechanics employed by the sub-recipient, construction contractor, or construction subcontractor on a particular building or work. Restoration is the process in which it will return the building to its original condition.

For instance, in May 2022, according to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), a UK-based Statistics Authority, construction repairs in the UK increased by 5.5% year-on-year and seven of the nine ONS-monitored construction sectors have seen an increase in work, with only infrastructure and public new work seeing falls. Therefore, an increasing number of construction repair projects around the world will drive the concrete restoration market.

The global concrete restoration market size is expected to grow from $13.99 billion in 2021 to $15.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The concrete restoration market is expected to grow to $21.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the concrete restoration market. Major companies operating in the concrete restoration market are focused on developing new innovative solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in July 2022, Cementos Argos S.A., a Colombia-based company operating in concrete restoration launched the innovative and highly-specialized concrete restoration product Super UHPC (ultra-high-performance concrete) to rehabilitate deteriorated bridges and roads and construct new infrastructure. The product is made up of fibers and cementitious components that have been carefully chosen to provide it with great mechanical and lasting qualities which is helpful for the repair and rehabilitation of existing structures. This stands out because it is sold in kits that include the dry mix bags, the additive, and the fibers. By correctly combining these components using a straightforward technique, users produce a substance with distinctive properties.

The global concrete restoration market is segmented by material type into shotcrete, quick setting cement mortar, fiber concrete, other material types; by application into roads, highways, and bridges, dams and reservoirs, marine, buildings and balconies, water and wastewater treatment, other applications; by end user into residential, commercial and institutional, infrastructure.

Major players in the concrete restoration market are Fosroc Group, American Decorative Coatings LLC, BASF SE, Concrete Restoration Inc., CROM Corp, Edison Coatings Inc., Flexcrete Technologies Ltd, MB Solutions Australia Pty Ltd, Mapei S.p.A, MBCC Group, Pidilite Industries Limited, RPM International Inc., Saint-Gobain Weber S.A., Sika AG, Simon Surfaces, Sto SE & Co. KGaA, Structural Group Inc., The Euclid Chemical Company, U-C Coatings LLC, Western Construction Group Inc., Fyfe Co LLC, Axiom Materials Inc., Normet Group Oy, Solvay S.A., Hexcel Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Teijin Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, SGL Carbon SE, Gurit Holding AG, and.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the concrete restoration market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the concrete restoration market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the concrete restoration market research are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Concrete Restoration Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide concrete restoration market forecast size and growth, concrete restoration market segments, concrete restoration market trends, concrete restoration market drivers and restraints, concrete restoration market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in its competitive landscape section for over 3,000 industry reports, covering more than 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

