Tutors International Invited to Present at the Prestel and Partner Family Office for the Third Consecutive Year

CEO and Founder of Tutors International, Adam Caller, receives fourth invitation to be guest speaker at the 2023 Prestel and Partner’s Family Office Forum to be held in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.



OXFORD, UK: Founder and CEO of Tutors International , Adam Caller , today announced that his company has been asked to present for the first time at the 2023 Prestel and Partner Family Office Forum in Dubai. The dates for the Forum are 31st January to 1st February and will take place at The Palace Downtown in Dubai. This will be Tutors International’s fourth presentation at the Family Office Forum conferences.

Prestel and Partner

Prestel and Partner are the global leaders in Family Office Forum conferences. They offer a space to meet peers, share experiences, and learn about governance and investment best-practice. With their six well-established annual family office forum editions in Zurich, Dubai, Singapore, Wiesbaden, New York City, and London, Prestel & Partner is a global leader in providing a private platform for networking, sharing, and learning opportunities on the most pertinent family office and investment themes.

The Prestel & Partner Family Office Forum Collection provides an exchange between family offices, wealth-owners, and only a select few partners on best practice in governance and investments. The focus is on added value, trends, and strategies.

Family Office Forum 2023

The Dubai 2023 Edition of the Family Office Forum Collection will yet again gather 100+ Family Offices. UHNWIs (ultra-high net-worth individuals) can attend interactive presentations and engaging panel discussions where family principals will share their views.

Prestel and Partner’s Family Office Forum sets itself apart from other UHNW-focused conferences. Many conferences and trade fairs for the ultra-wealthy are showcases for aspirational HNWIs, but Prestel and Partner’s Family Office Forum have established a programme of experts and industry leaders for a select and prestigious cohort of attendees. Family Office Forums are exclusively designed for family principals, family office executives, wealth owners, private investors and a select few partners, to share best practice in Governance and Investments.

Adam Caller

Adam Caller founded elite private tutoring company, Tutors International - the world’s foremost bespoke, private tuition providers - in 1999, following on from significant success as a teacher and private tutor. Mr Caller has as a well-established history of excellence in education and is an industry-leading education consultant. An experienced entrepreneur with a UHNW client base, he has extensive experience tutoring prestigious families world-wide and is passionate in his belief that homeschooling, in the form of residential private tuition, offers innumerable advantages to the child compared to traditional classroom teaching.

The private home tuition company has established a well-earned reputation as the leading private tuition company specialising in tailored residential tutoring worldwide.

On his invitation to contribute to the first Family Office Forum conference to be held in 2023, Mr Caller had this to say:

“I’m very much looking forward to the 2023 Family Office Forum in Dubai and am honoured that Tutors International has again been invited to speak. Although this is our fourth Family Office Forum, this will be our first time at the Dubai forum, coming after a successful showing in the New York forum in New York this year. It was an honour for us to contribute to the ‘Learn From Peers’ section of the programme when we last presented there in October. We had the opportunity to present some of the advantages and possibilities private tutoring has to offer through various case studies, as well as demonstrate the global nature of the solutions we have provided over the years”.

Mr Caller continued: “I always find the Prestel & Partner experience to be highly interesting and informative as well as providing a wonderful opportunity to be able to meet, and share ideas with, the many experts and innovative thinkers who attend. In the context of the recurring themes at the Forum – environmental emergency, Family Office responsibility, investment – the importance of educating young minds is the uniting common denominator. The need for high-quality education underpins all of the thoughts and discussions around our future. It’s crucial that we emphasise the importance of providing a world-class education for children who will inherit a future that we won’t be a part of”.

The Advantages of Specialist Private Tutoring

Tutors International’s presentation on the advantages of specialist private tutoring will take place on Tuesday 31st January at 2.30 pm. As well as Mr Caller, the presentation will draw on the experience of two of the company’s longest serving employees, Chief Operations Officer, Victoria Gibbs and Client Account Manager, Joanna Dunckley Phillips. Mr Caller comments that:

“It promises to be a wonderful opportunity for us to discuss the importance of education, share some insights into the private tutoring world and describe how Tutors International can make a difference to the lives of UHNWIs”.



Attending the Family Office Forum

Prestel and Partner’s Dubai 2023 Family Office Forum will take place on 31st January to 1st February at The Palace Downtown in Dubai. If you wish to secure a place and hear Adam Caller, Victoria Gibbs and Joanna Dunckley Phillips speak alongside many other industry experts and leaders in UHNW sectors, you can do so by following the instructions on page 10 of the Dubai 2023 conference agenda .

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides an unparalleled private tutoring service that matches the right private home tutor with the right child, in order for the student to fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence. Delivering an international private tuition service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to realise the specific goals and aspirations of each student. Tutors are available for residential full-time positions, after-school assistance, and home-schooling .

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service , with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

Web: www.tutors-international.com

Email: marketing@tutors-international.com

Phone: +44 (0) 1865 435 135

Tutors International

Prama House

267 Banbury Road

Summertown

Oxford

OX2 7HT

UK

