Kandou Demonstrates Full Line of USB4 Multiprotocol Retimers at CES 2023

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who: Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip link solutions that improve the way the world connects and communicates,

What: Will demonstrate its Matterhorn™ family of USB-C® multiprotocol retimers solutions for USB4™ and DisplayPort 2.1 at CES 2023

When: Thursday, January 5, through Saturday, January 7, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Where: The Venetian Hotel, Suite 29-327, Las Vegas, Nevada

About Matterhorn

The Matterhorn family of versatile USB-C multiprotocol retimer solutions with USB4 support is the only commercially available USB4 retimer to work across all system-on-chip (SoC) platforms. Now in use in products from five of the top six PC OEMs, Matterhorn is a fully qualified and compliant-ready retimer solution for Thunderbolt™ 3, USB4, USB 3.2, DisplayPort 2.1 protocols.

Demonstrations during CES will showcase Matterhorn’s extensive benefits including faster video processing and data transfer connections, all aiding next-generation USB-enabled devices.

Email requests for meetings during CES should be sent to sales@kandou.com. Visit the Kandou website for additional information.

About Kandou

Kandou is a fabless semiconductor company that offers differentiated and fundamental interconnect technology. In addition to building semiconductors for advanced standards in USB® and PCIe® applications, Kandou silicon and IP solutions lower power consumption and improve the performance of chip links. Kandou’s solutions unlock new capabilities for customer systems and devices ranging from consumer electronics to datacenters, AI and machine learning, and high-performance computing. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with eight offices in Europe, North America and Asia.

Connect with Kandou at:

Website: www.kandou.com

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kandou-bus-s-a-/

Twitter: @kandoubus

Kandou acknowledges trademarks or registered trademarks of other organizations for their respective products and services.