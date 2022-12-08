New York, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Telco B2B and Consumer IoT Strategies and Case Studies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05824442/?utm_source=GNW

It delivers qualitative insights into the IoT industry, telecom IoT value chain, select telecom service launches, telecom B2B and consumer IoT strategies and use cases.



There are several key monetization opportunities for telcos in consumer IoT mentioned in this report.However, since none of these opportunities are mutually exclusive, most telcos today are attempting to ascertain the right focus and mix between the four approaches, and the state of today’s market can be summed up as a go-to-market trial and error.



Certainly, all telcos recognize that there is no clear or uncontested position for them in either the smart home or wide area connected device value chain, and finding the right niche and balance of monetization objectives is a longer-term strategic goal.For broadband and TV service providers, establishing a firm service foothold in the multiplay home for longer-term revenue protection is key.



In the B2B segment, IoT use cases are becoming both more diverse and more complex as enablers such as 5G, private networks, and edge computing allow higher speeds, lower latency, and better security while IoT app enablement platforms help the ecosystem build use cases with multiple device types and with analytics and visualization tools built in.



The report provides in-depth analysis of the following -

- IoT taxonomy & market context: an overview of IoT, IIoT, the telecom value chain and select telecom IoT service launches at a global level.

- Telecom B2B IoT strategies and use cases: an overview of the key global telecom IoT use cases, value propositions, strategies, monetization models, and service models.

- Telecom consumer IoT strategies and use cases: this section provides an overview of key global telecom IoT use cases, business strategies, and monetization models.

- Findings and recommendations: the Global Outlook Report concludes with a number of findings and a set of recommendations for B2B and consumer IoT stakeholders, especially telecom operators.



Scope

- B2B IoT - Foster Development Community: Leaving app development to IT providers and systems integrators like IBM and Accenture leaves money on the table and cedes account control. If they are serious about value-added services, operators need to figure out a way either to develop branded applications in-house or to convince developers to do so. - COVID-19 connection: While COVID-19 is increasingly seen as being in the past, telcos that can deliver applications enabling pandemic mitigation and management for healthcare, government, retail, and manufacturing—as well as for horizontal use cases like worker health and safety—can serve urgent requirements while contributing to the greater good for this and future crises. In addition, positioning of IoT to support environmental sustainability initiatives is of increasing relevance.

- Business outcomes: IoT solution development needs to start from defined business outcomes before any enterprise will consider testing or implementing them; economic recession dampens overall demand, but it will also spur investment in new solutions offering cost-savings and revenue-generation.

- Consumer IoT: Long-term customer value creation and loyalty is a key driver for telco innovation in the smart home. Many telcos today are seeking to align smart home and other IoT packages with their multiplay portfolios, and in some cases, there is evidence of carriers offering their highest-spend convergence customers preferable pricing - a marketing strategy which warrants some study.

- COVID-19 connection: Depending upon the population served, some telcos still see a benefit in marketing around consumer IoT applications that might mitigate and contain the spread of infectious disease. Telehealth enablement, hygienic features, exposure tracking, and more can address personal and societal needs. However, it is essential that personal privacy be respected and protected.

- One-Stop shopping: Telcos active in the IoT segment need to tailor their messaging to underscore that by choosing an operator-supported solution, consumers can avoid the difficulty and complexity of trying to connect, synchronize, maintain, and support a mixed variety of old and new devices from multiple different manufacturers and developers.



Reasons to Buy

- This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive examination of telecom B2B and consumer IoT strategies, value chain, business models and use cases. It helps executives fully understand the ecosystem, market dynamics, latest developments and value chain. It helps telecom decision-makers determine key telecom IoT positioning strategies, formulate effective product development plans and optimize returns on investments.

- B2B IoT and consumer IoT case studies illustrate the findings of the report, providing insights around different value propositions across the world, including services, monetization approaches and partnerships. This will help telecom executives craft adapted B2B and consumer IoT strategies to unlock new revenue streams.

- The report discusses concrete opportunities in the telecom B2B and consumer IoT market, providing a number of actionable recommendations for IoT participants, including telecom operators.

