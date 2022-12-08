New York, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market Factbook – World Market Review By Grade, Alloy Type, End User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast (2018-2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370795/?utm_source=GNW

The Global Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market was valued at Euro 6334.28 Million in the year 2021 with the Americas region leading the regional market share.



Demand for Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys has increased rapidly over the past year as a result of technological developments and the requirement for inexpensive, long-lasting materials for a wide range of industrial applications, with the aerospace and defence sector accounting for the largest share. The market for Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys is expanding at a steady rate, driven along by the widespread adoption of machine learning and artificial intelligence across industries to improve the manufacturing process.



America is the largest market for Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys, with the U.S. accounting for a significant proportion of the region’s overall Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys consumption due to the country’s massive military defence budget.



Due to rapid industrial development and governments like as India and China spending extensively in the aerospace and defence sectors, the Asia Pacific area is expected to be the fastest expanding region throughout the projection timeframe.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of the Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.



• The Global Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA) and for 20 Countries including the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Israel and the regions of GCC, North Africa and South Africa.



• The report analyses the Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market by Value (EUR Million).



• The report analyses the Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys By Grade (Titanium Based Alloys, Chrome Based Alloys, Nickel Based Alloys, Other Grade)



• The report analyses the Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market, By Alloy Type (Corrosion Resistance, High Performance, Heat Resistant, Electric Alloys)



• The report analyses the Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market By End User (Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Electric Components and Electronics, Automotive, Other End-Users).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the leading company shares. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Grade, By Alloy Type, and By End User



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, and recent developments. The companies analysed in the report include ThyssenKrupp AG, Carpenter Technology, AMETEK, APERAM, ALCoa, Hitachi Metals, Precision Castparts Corp., Allegheny, Outokumpu, AMG Aluminum.



Key Target Audience



• Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Manufacturers



• Metals and Mineral Companies



• Automotive manufacturing companies



• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities



• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

