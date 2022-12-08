Juno Medical Raises $12M Series A Led by NEXT VENTURES and Serena Ventures; Funding Will Fuel Juno's National Expansion

New York, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juno Medical, the modern doctor's office that's designed for the 99%, today announced $12 million in Series A funding co-led by Julian Eison, Managing Partner at NEXT VENTURES, and Serena Williams, Managing Partner at Serena Ventures. Juno’s comprehensive tech-enabled healthcare model is designed to meet the everyday healthcare needs of "the 99%,” with a specific focus on revitalizing neighborhoods across the United States and delivering a beautiful environment, transparent pricing, and exceptional care. The funding will support Juno’s continued development of its technology platform and expansion into new markets, including Atlanta, Georgia, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Los Angeles, California.

Other notable participants include Vast Ventures, which led Juno’s seed round, Empire State Development’s New York Ventures, TXV Partners, Genius Guild, Gaingels, and previous investors Atento Capital and Humbition.

Juno’s team has unmatched healthcare, technology, and business expertise. Juno Founder and CEO Dr. Akili Hinson’s background spans medicine and business. He is a physician by training and former McKinsey & Company consultant with expertise in payment innovation, value-based care delivery, and digital transformation. Juno’s medical leadership team includes Chief Health Officer Dr. Aarti Agarwal, an internist and epidemiologist with expertise in global health and value-based care, as well as Juno’s two founding physicians, Dr. Shante Hinson, a rheumatologist and preventative health expert dedicated to bridging the healthcare gap in underserved communities, and Dr. Candice Fraser, an OB/GYN with over a decade of experience as a trusted guide in women's health.

“Juno’s vision is to reimagine the future of healthcare by finally making exceptional, family-centered care accessible and affordable for the 99% all across the United States,” said Dr. Akili Hinson. “At Juno, we’ve designed healthcare that people love by providing the highest quality care and incredible service in a beautiful environment that feels like a place to belong—all powered by modern technology. We are honored by the support of the thousands of patients who have trusted us with their care and our investors who believe in us — we could not be more excited to bring Juno to more neighborhoods and communities all across the country.”

Juno’s products and services are designed for the family’s “Chief Caregiver” by bringing the best of primary care, pediatrics, women's health, same-day care, and virtual care into one thoughtfully designed experience.

“It brings joy to my heart knowing Juno is on a mission to bring exceptional healthcare to cities and developing areas of our nation where suboptimal care, facilities, and services have been tolerated out of necessity for way too long," said Julian Eison, Managing Partner of NEXT VENTURES. “I believe Juno’s hybrid approach leveraging brick and mortar clinics paired with digital access is an enduring model that will serve as the fundamental basis to build community trust and outcomes to match. It’s an honor to have partnered with such an esteemed team, attacking one of the largest problems of our time.”

Juno accelerated the opening of its first location in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City to see patients in April 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic devastated New York and many physician offices were closed. In addition to providing COVID testing and care to hundreds of residents, Juno continued to offer in-person preventive care during the pandemic which led to the identification of treatable cancers and previously undiagnosed chronic conditions in asymptomatic women and men — which may have been missed in the absence of the founding team’s commitment to serve.

“We are honored to partner with Juno to expand upon their inclusive, full-service healthcare home model where people from all backgrounds feel seen, heard and welcome,” said Serena Williams, Managing Partner of Serena Ventures. “There is a serious need to address equity issues in healthcare, mental health and wellness services that many communities face. Juno and its talented team have the vision, model and track record to disrupt the unacceptable status quo in healthcare.”

Juno’s approach and presence in underserved communities is part of the solution to a growing challenge of healthcare disparities that exist across the United States. A recent report from the Kaiser Family Foundation outlined race-based disparities in maternal and infant health and mortality. The markets in which Juno will expand have their own unique health care challenges. On November 1, Atlanta Medical Center closed its doors, leaving an already-strained healthcare system with one less option and exacerbating concerns about the future of safety net hospitals in the region and state. In North Tulsa, where Juno’s clinic will be located, residents have a life expectancy 13 years shorter than their neighbors in South Tulsa.

“Empire State Development’s New York Ventures exists to partner with promising startups that are working to solve the world’s most important challenges, and we are proud to support Juno Medical as they strive to provide exceptional healthcare to New Yorkers, especially in areas that are often overlooked or left behind,” said Hope Knight, President, CEO and Commissioner of Empire State Development. “Juno’s success in New York State is a road map for the future and a proven model for delivering quality, affordable healthcare for all.”

Unlike recent trends in concierge medicine and digital health, Juno’s model is designed to work with nearly all types of insurance—including commercial plans, Medicare and Medicaid—without initial barriers or exclusive membership fees. Juno is taking a different approach to meet the needs of busy households by offering additional plans that start at $20 per month per person or $50 per month per family that complement its core services with added conveniences like night and weekend appointments, savings, and unique events and experiences. Juno’s hybrid model includes both in-person options for patients and a robust e-health platform, which includes an app that allows patients to make appointments, manage care information, and keep in touch with their care team.

As part of its mission to create a healthier world, Juno will use this funding to expand into new markets and recruit the highest-caliber provider talent in Atlanta, Tulsa and Los Angeles. Juno’s new clinics will be located in the historic yet overlooked neighborhoods of East Atlanta, Greenwood (Tulsa), and Inglewood (Los Angeles). The funding will also support the continued expansion of Juno’s robust technology platform for both patients and healthcare providers—a critical component of Juno’s innovative model.

About Juno Medical

Launched in April 2020, Juno Medical is a tech-enabled healthcare service provider designed for you and yours. The company offers exceptional hospitality, modern technology, and transparent prices that won't break the bank and brings the best of adult primary care, pediatrics, women's health, and same-day care into one thoughtful and beautifully designed place. For more information, visit: https://juno.care.

Attachments