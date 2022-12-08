French English

Press release – Thursday 08 December 2022 – 17h45

ARGAN strengthens its development team

Christophe DELACHAIR joins ARGAN as Sales Director to strengthen the development team of the French property company specialized in premium logistics real estate. This recruitment is part of a growth strategy adapted to the new context in order to deploy our sales force on the ground even more rapidly.

For Christophe, this is a return to his roots as he already held commercial positions at ARGAN between 2017 and 2021. Within the Development Department, Christophe's mission will be to enrich the client portfolio, but also to identify future real estate opportunities that will fuel the growth of the property company.

He will be working in his home region, Normandy, and more widely in the northern half of the country in close collaboration with the other members of the sales team.

Christophe has a long experience in the world of logistics and supply chain. He was Key Account Manager for 18 years at GEODIS and DACHSER, two major companies in the sector. He then explored the real estate side, first at ARGAN from 2017 to 2021, then at GSE as Development Director.

Jean-Claude Le Lan, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, comments: « We are very happy to have Christophe back. With this return, ARGAN confirms its development ambitions and its attractiveness. Despite the macroeconomic turbulence, we are staying the course and will invest more than 130 million euros in 2023, mainly through the development of new projects».

Financial calendar 2023 (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 2023: Annual sales 2022 19th January 2023: 2022 Results presentation

