European Data Center Colocation Services Market

These providers’ ability to scale in terms of physical space, adequate power supply, cooling systems for servers and network connectivity, and effective processes to ensure high service level agreements boost enterprise confidence in outsourcing services.



The COVID-19 pandemic also accelerated enterprise digitalization, creating higher demand for storage and computing capabilities.



Internet-enabled devices and industrial sensors such as internet of things (IoT) devices are ubiquitous across sectors, significantly increasing data creation.



This leads to high demand for data transfer and storage systems and massive investments in data centers.



Other factors influencing the European market for data center colocation services include hybrid cloud adoption and a high degree of data center activity in primary and secondary markets. The world’s third-largest data center colocation services market after Asia-Pacific and North America, Europe accounts for 18% of the global revenues in 2022. We expect its revenue growth to outpace North America during the forecast period (2023–2032). While much of the development will occur in the Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, and Paris markets, secondary markets (tier 2 and tier 3 cities) will be crucial in hyperscale expansion over the next five years.



Most importantly, we offer insights into growth opportunities to enable stakeholders to capitalize and grow their market share over the forecast period.

