In Latin America, where ultrahigh-speed broadband services are less prevalent than in other regions, operators are accelerating their network infrastructure investments to keep up with the data traffic rise.
In addition, national governments have developed national broadband plans and allocated funds for infrastructure deployment in underserved areas, driving digitalization strategies for local businesses and increasing DIA usage.
The prevalence of SD-WAN contributed to DIA growth, as enterprises switched from more costly multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) networks to the Internet for many applications.In this report, Frost & Sullivan examines the DIA market in Latin America, including revenue forecasts, drivers and restraints, and profiles of key competitors.
Author: Leandro Agion
Latin American Dedicated Internet Access Services Market
Enterprise dedicated Internet access (DIA) services have successfully penetrated the Latin American market over the last decade and are now in a mature phase of the product life cycle. Several factors affect the adoption of DIA services in the region, including the increasing use of bandwidth-intensive collaboration tools, demand for cloud and data center connectivity, the rising importance and adoption of software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN), and the shift to remote working in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
