DVCon U.S. 2023 Advance Program Available

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The advance program is now available for the 2023 Design and Verification Conference and Exhibition United States (DVCon U.S.), sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative. The in-person event will be held February 27-March 2, 2023 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in San Jose, California.



“The DVCon U.S. 2023 Steering Committee looks forward to bringing back our friends and colleagues for an in-person technical program," stated Josh Rensch, DVCon U.S. 2023 Program Chair. “We have a program focused on design and verification with topics ranging from UVM, formal and IP-XACT, to an entire session on RISC-V. Academics will have opportunities to learn new technologies, and engineers will have topics to choose from to help in their day-to-day projects. In addition to the 42 paper presentations, we’ll have two panels, approximately 20 poster sessions, three tutorials and 13 workshops throughout the four-day program.”

New this year is a Poster Ninja Warrior session that will include four posters battling it out for top honors. The Warrior session will be held on Wednesday, March 1, where each Warrior will be given 5 minutes to present their poster, followed by a Q&A from a panel of expert judges. Posters will be judged on a variety of factors, including audience reaction, creating what is anticipated to be a lively and fun-filled session.

Two panels will be offered on Wednesday, March 1. The first panel, “Systems are Evolving. Is Verification Keeping Up?” will be moderated by Bernard Murphy, SemiWiki. Panelists will discuss areas where they would like to see breakthroughs and ideas and research that they would like to see explored further. The second panel, “AI-ML Algorithms are Transforming Verification: Separating Hype from Reality,” will focus on the state of the art of design verification environments that power the new generation of advanced processors. Panelists will discuss systems which could potentially change the semiconductor landscape.

Registration is open and advance registration rates are available through January 6, 2023. Registration for the keynote, panels and exhibits-only is free.

For the latest updates regarding the conference and expo, please visit the website.

About DVCon

DVCon is the premier conference for discussion of the functional design and verification of electronic systems. DVCon is sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating design and verification standards required by systems, semiconductor, intellectual property (IP) and electronic design automation (EDA) companies. For more information about Accellera, please visit www.accellera.org. For more information about DVCon U.S., please visit here. Follow DVCon on Facebook, LinkedIn or @dvcon_us on Twitter or to comment, please use #dvcon_us.