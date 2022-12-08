New York, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "The Global Methane Pledge and the Rising Energy Risks Drive US Landfill Gas Management Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370811/?utm_source=GNW

1 million tons of which was sent to landfills.



These landfills are one of the main emitters of methane in the country, a greenhouse gas with a much higher heating capacity than carbon dioxide (CO2). The collection of the gas generated in landfills represents a unique opportunity; when captured, methane can be used as a renewable fuel for power generation and heat application in different industries as well as a vehicle fuel.



With plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, rising new investments, the growing emphasis on circular solutions, and the rising interest in renewable energy sources, opportunities in the US landfill gas management market will continue to increase.



With projects to upgrade the gas collected from landfills into renewable natural gas, the possibility of migrating to green energy is gaining momentum.This study identifies the companies to watch in the US landfill gas management market and analyzes the factors that will drive and restrain its growth.



It focuses on the landfill operation and management, landfill gas collection and filtration technology, renewable power and fuel generation, and renewable fuel segments.



The study provides revenue forecasts and forecast analyses and determines the growth opportunities that will emerge from this space that market participants can leverage.



The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2032.

