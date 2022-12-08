In Down Market, Real Estate Coach Tom Ferry Announces Real Estate Training Event

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of real estate's premium events, Tom Ferry's Sales & Marketing Edge, has sold out in Nashville, TN. The three-day event at the Downtown Embassy Suites doesn't take place until Dec. 13-15 but managed to sell out a full month early, thanks to its namesake founder, Tom Ferry, the rising celebrity of its headliners, and an emphasis on the two most important aspects of working in real estate - sales skills and marketing.

"With the market continuing to adjust, many agents have been confronted by the importance of adapting to the new market," says Tom Ferry. "The market conditions don't decide your future, your marketing skills do. If you're not helping as many buyers and sellers as you want, there's absolutely something you can do to improve."

As Real Estate's No. 1 Coach and author of the books "Life! By Design" and "Mindset, Model, and Marketing," Tom Ferry has created a reputation as an industry leader, hosting some of real estate's most highly attended events. But for Sales & Marketing Edge, he passes the torch to two of his top coaches who each specialize in one of these areas.

Jason Pantana and Jeff Mays headline the Edge conference, each tackling their respective area of expertise. Pantana - who calls Nashville home - has cultivated a reputation as one of the leading voices in real estate marketing with his weekly YouTube show This Week in Marketing and the recent release of his three-part digital real estate marketing course, MarketingPRO. Mays is a former broker, sales manager, and trainer for Coldwell Banker whose experience makes him one of Ferry International's most sought-after coaches to date.

Over the course of these three days, the pair will coach hundreds of agents from across the country on how to not only maximize their skills in these areas but also how to integrate them together so they can attract and then close leads more quickly. "These are two of the most important skills as a real estate agent," Ferry says, "but when you learn how to make them work together, it becomes a superpower."

EDGE Nashville will be sponsored by six big-name sponsors including Realtor.com and BoomTown. Also at the event, Tom Ferry International will also be giving access to special coaching discounts which allow agents of any level to take advantage of the highest ROI tool for real estate agents.

And although Nashville is already sold out, future Edge events will begin again early next year, with the next one happening in Tampa, FL, Feb 21-23. For more information on the Edge Conference or other Tom Ferry events, visit Tom Ferry's website at www.tomferry.com.

Jason Pantana and Chief Growth Officer, John Westley are available for interviews. Ticket sales are currently closed.

