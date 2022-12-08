New York, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Cables Market (2022 Edition) – Analysis by Cable Type (Transmission, Brake, Trailer, Clutch, Others), End Users, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2018-2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370803/?utm_source=GNW

The market is expected to grow in the upcoming years against the backdrop of major technological advancements in dashboard applications, air conditioners, seat warmers, lighting, brakes, and engines.



Based on the end users’ segment, the Passenger vehicle segment is expected to hold the largest share in Automotive Cables in the year 2028. The main factors propelling the market expansion are the rise in demand for passenger cars brought on by the surge in the population of middle-income groups and the rising standard of living in emerging nations. The availability of affordable options in these vehicles is another factor influencing consumer preference for them which will eventually lead towards the healthy growth of the automotive cable market in near future.



APAC region is estimated to hold the maximum share in the global Automotive Cables followed by Europe and the Americas. Also, the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the presence of most populated countries such as China and India holding potential factors for the market to grow.



The expansion of the automotive cable market will be fueled by the automotive cables’ improved performance as a result of technological advancement. Automotive wiring harnesses are built of sturdy materials that are also durable. These bundles are made to perform remarkably well in challenging environments and to carry large power loads. The wire harnesses combine multiple wires into rigid coils that are more stable than loose wires and less likely to cause electrical circuit shorts.



