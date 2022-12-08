Brand Energy Solutions & Whitefish Lake First Nation #128 continue 17-year relationship with new joint venture partnership: Ka wîcehtohk

Edmonton, Alberta, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brand Energy Solutions and Goodfish Lake Business Corporation (the business entity of the Whitefish Lake First Nation #128) have entered a new joint venture agreement to collaborate on access, scaffolding and industrial services within the Lakeland area in Alberta. Known as Ka wîcehtohk, pronounced “Ka Wee Chee Tolk,” Cree for “United,” the new joint venture will ensure community involvement through skills development, training and employment opportunities for Whitefish Lake First Nation members as well as workforce support for Brand Energy Solutions. Although this legal agreement is new, the two groups have worked together for close to two decades. Whitefish Lake First Nation #128 is BrandSafway’s longest standing Indigenous partner. (BrandSafway is the parent company of Brand Energy Solutions.)

“This new joint venture agreement with Brand Energy expands upon our solid relationship that has been 17 years in the making,” said Tom Jackson, CEO, Goodfish Lake Business Corporation. “Our partnership is strong, as our relationship was created on the foundation of honesty, respect and a sincere desire to form a partnership that provides economic prosperity for all parties. This new agreement brings together two organizations with a shared vision to provide safe execution of services for our customers in the maintenance, turnaround and construction industry.”

“We are committed to ensuring these mutually beneficial relationships are built on trust, understanding and respect,” added Norm Mitchell, regional vice president of Brand Energy Solutions. “Building and sustaining relationships with Indigenous people is critical to our business. This joint venture agreement furthers our continued support of one another for the long term.”

Brand Energy’s relationship with the Whitefish Lake First Nation #128 started with an initial collaboration for a pre-employment scaffold training program. “Since then, our two teams have held an annual training course with a focus on scaffolding,” said Mitchell. “As a result, approximately 200 Whitefish Lake First Nation members have participated in the training course, building long-term skills. This training has contributed to the increase of an Indigenous workforce in Alberta’s scaffolding trade.”

About Whitefish Lake First Nation#128

Whitefish Lake First Nation #128 is a Cree community discovering its potential. With a rich history of resiliency and determination, they have embraced the challenge of economic renewal as an opportunity to enrich the lives and brighten the futures of each and every member of the community. Located in Northern Alberta, 220 kilometers northeast of Edmonton, the community is home to approximately 2,400 members with 600 residing off-reserve.

About Brand Energy Solutions

Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, and with several office locations throughout western Canada, Brand provides the broadest range of access, scaffolding and industrial service solutions for projects of any size and scope. With safety as our first and foremost value, we combine locally based flexibility and responsiveness with global expertise and resources. Brand Energy Solutions is a proud member of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business and promoting the training and development of Indigenous workers is a key value of the company. Our focus is on building relationships to serve you better. For more information about Brand Energy Solutions, visit www.brandenergysolutions.ca.

###

Attachments