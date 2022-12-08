According to the report, the Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market is projected to display significant growth represented by a CAGR of 18.63% during 2022–2028

New York, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market – Analysis By Source, Target, Indication, Route of administration, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2018-2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370802/?utm_source=GNW





America is the largest market for Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies with the U.S. accounting for a major share of the total Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies consumption in the region.



The European region is a lucrative market and is growing at an exponential rate during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases due to the large geriatric population as well as the developed healthcare infrastructure of countries like the United Kingdom and Germany.



Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region owing to the rapid development and entry of major players in the APAC region and is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of the Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market for the forecast period of 2023-2028.



• The report analyses the Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market by Value (USD Billion).



• The report analyses the Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies By Source (Humanized, Murine, Chimeric, Human)



• The report analyses the Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market, By Target (Cell surface antigen, plasma protein or drug, Other Targets, infectious organism)



• The report analyses the Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market by Indication (Cancer, Infectious Disease, Autoimmune Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Other Indications).



• The report analyses the Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market by Route of Administration (Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Other ROA).



• The Global Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).



• The Global Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Spain, Italy, China, Japan, India).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the leading company shares. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Source, by Target, by Indication, by route of administration



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, and recent developments. The companies analysed in the report include Eli Lily and Co., GSK plc, Roche, Astra Zenca plc, Bayer, Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Novartis, Merck & Co.



Key Target Audience



• Pharmaceutical Companies



• Biotechnology Companies



• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities



• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

